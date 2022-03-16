Fort Lauderdale Police Release Video Of Attempted Murder Suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted for attempted murder.

Detectives say the crime happened back in January near the 3200 block of W Broward Blvd.

According to Fort Lauderdale PD, the victim and the suspect got into an argument when shots were fired.

The man was hit and taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter took off.

If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.