Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale Police Release Video Of Attempted Murder Suspect

By CBSMiami.com Team
 12 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has released surveillance video of a man wanted for attempted murder.

Detectives say the crime happened back in January near the 3200 block of W Broward Blvd.

According to Fort Lauderdale PD, the victim and the suspect got into an argument when shots were fired.

The man was hit and taken to the hospital. The suspected shooter took off.

If you recognize him, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Attempted Murder#Crime Stoppers#Cbsmiami#Fort Lauderdale Pd
CBS Miami

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Employee Charged With Battery

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A 27-year-old civilian employee of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday morning after a domestic incident. Alexsa Rahming was charged with misdemeanor battery. Rahming pushed another female to the ground and down three steps, causing cuts to the woman’s elbow, according to a Key West police report. It happened in the 300 block of Angela Street just before 3 a.m. Key West police had warned Rahming to stay away from her after a previous call. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident and we will investigate it fully,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. Rahming works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island as a records clerk. An Internal Affairs investigation has been opened.
It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

