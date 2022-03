Shea Butter Babies: Adorable InstaCuties Spreading Black Girl Magic And Black Boy Joy Across The Internet

Adorable Melanated Tots Blessing The Internet

The baby fever is real! We know what it’s like to be scrolling along through your favorite app, then suddenly, there’s an adorable baby sharing their precious giggle or a toddler doing something hilariously adult like. in light of current events, sometimes social media content can become extremely heavy and sometimes, draining. Some of the best posts shared are delicious food tutorials or pets acting like humans.

While celebrities, their lifestyles and even their drama are entertaining to follow, you gotta admit how enjoyable it is when they share content of their sweet babies. Kaavia James Union Wade , Zuri James, and Loyal Armani are just a few celeb kids we love to see. However, non famous instacuties are just as heartwarming. March is Women’s History Month , and though this post is about the kids, shoutout to the queens raising these young stunners! If you’re in need of a pick me up, or just have a case of that baby fever, this is for you! We could all use some of the light stuff every now and then, so here’s a list of some of the most satisfyingly cute baby and child accounts to follow.

Kaavia James Union Wade

Loyal Armani

Yosohn Wright

True Blue Twins

Aliyahna Sarae

Liz Santana

Olina’s Runway

Kyla Thomas

Heiress Harris

Reign Rushing

