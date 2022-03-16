ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bachelor’s Lauren B. Felt ‘Tricked’ on Her Season, Talks Clayton’s Finale

Cover picture for the articleNo more rose-colored glasses. Lauren Bushnell has mixed feelings about Clayton Echard’s messy Bachelor finale after having a complicated experience on season 20 of the series. “There’s so much that I feel like that we don’t see,” Bushnell, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 15, while...

NEW YORK -- Jesse Palmer said it was the most controversial night in "Bachelor" history and he was not kidding. The finale started with Jesse Palmer knocking on Susie's hotel room and asking her if she could go talk to Clayton. Jesse told her that Clayton regrets the way their relationship ended. (The women in the live audience were shaking their heads no, no girl, don't do it.) Clayton meantime was telling his parents how Susie was the one for him. As he thought she would never show up, Susie walked in the door. She asked Clayton to go outside and talk first before she dealt with getting to know his parents.
