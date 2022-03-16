ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation

By Jordain Carney, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLz3Q_0egJPIhf00

( The Hill ) – The Senate on Tuesday voted to nix a requirement to wear masks on public transportation as the country rolls back coronavirus rules and restrictions.

Senators voted 57-40 on the resolution, which would reduce Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements that most people wear masks on public transportation, including trains, airplanes and buses.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Jon Tester (Mont.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) each voted for it.

Hassan, Kelly, Bennet and Cortez Masto are up for reelection in November. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who is not, was the only GOP senator to vote against the resolution.

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

Despite the win for Paul, the resolution is likely to hit a wall in the House. It would also need to overcome a likely veto by President Biden .

“We have it within our power today to ensure the American people that we are irreversibly going back to normal,” Paul said during a floor speech.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who has talked about having long-term coronavirus symptoms, urged his colleagues to work with the CDC.

“I would urge my colleagues strongly to stand with smart economic policy and wise public health policy,” Kaine said.

The vote comes after Republicans were also able to pass resolutions earlier this year to nix the coronavirus public health emergency and the vaccine requirement for public health workers. Both have yet to pass the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Ramsey Fire rekindled in Texas, evacuations ordered

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Marijuana, sports betting & food tax: What to expect when lawmakers return

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Lawmakers are returning to the Kansas statehouse next week after an overnight session extending into early morning hours on Thursday. Another busy week lies ahead, kicking off Monday morning, as legislators work through different House and Senate bills in conference committees. Bills that have recently passed could change, and other big election year […]
KANSAS STATE
Salon

"Congress must move to impeach": Calls grow louder for Clarence Thomas to resign from Supreme Court

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Calls for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign—or face impeachment proceedings—mounted late Thursday after text messages revealed that his wife urged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to aggressively pursue efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Nix#Cdc#Democratic#Gop#House#American
KSNT News

Senate passes bill nixing voting ballot grace-period

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Senate passed a bill early Thursday morning, changing the deadline for advance voting ballots to Election Day no later than 7p.m. It would remove the current three-day grace period for mail-in-ballots to be received. 22 senators voted in favor of the plan and 17 voted against. Some senators spoke out against the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

(The Hill) – The co-hosts of the Oscars took aim at Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), women’s equal pay and Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill during a politically charged opening monologue.  “This year, the Academy hired three women to host — because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” comedian Amy Schumer said as she took the stage alongside Wanda Sykes and […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KSN News

WPD releases messages they received about Towne East shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the wake of the shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton at the Towne East Square mall on Friday, March 18, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received numerous messages regarding their response to the situation. WPD said they received dozens of messages regarding the response to the shooting. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Long established St. Jude global partnerships speed evacuation of Ukrainian kids

St. Jude Global has worked for years with Ukrainian partners, others across globe to save more kids with cancer, enabling rapid, mass humanitarian response. Dr. Asya Agulnik of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital doesn’t remember if the first request was by text or phone. It felt like she’d had constant conversation with frantic partners in […]
CANCER
KSN News

14-year-old with autism missing

HAYS, Kans. (KSNW) — A child with autism is missing, Hays police are asking for the public’s help to find him. Camaron Daughhetee, 14, was last seen riding a scooter around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of 14th and Hall, according to police.  Daughhetee was wearing a green bicycle helmet, green sweatshirt, black jeans, glasses, and black […]
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Philanthropist Jared Isaacman, his Polaris Dawn team, aid ill Ukrainian children through network coordinated by St. Jude

Team delivers Starlink technology to Poland, enabling global partners to communicate, helping get kids with cancer to safety and treatment. An alliance of global partners, coordinated by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC, its fundraising and awareness organization, has moved hundreds of Ukrainian children with cancer into Poland where they’re being triaged and transferred […]
CHARITIES
KSN News

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire. Boulder police say […]
BOULDER, CO
KSN News

Determined Ukrainian aids kids facing battle on two fronts

St. Jude partner working to sustain essential treatment for young cancer patients even as she’s stranded 4,600 miles from home. Olga Kudinenko was ordering breakfast at her hotel in Thailand when the text came. She’d taken her mother and daughter on vacation during her daughter’s winter school holiday. They’d packed just enough clothes for the […]
CHARITIES
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy