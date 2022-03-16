ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, TX

Drug lord known as ‘The Egg’ secretly extradited to California

By Salvador Rivera
 12 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Just past midnight early Tuesday morning, Juan Gerardo Treviño, a drug lord nicknamed “El Huevo,” or “The Egg,” was extradited from Mexico to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

In the middle of the night, he was flown from Nuevo Laredo to the city of Tijuana.

Treviño was then walked across the Cross Border Xpress, a popular pedestrian bridge used primarily by tourists who cross the border from the U.S. into Tijuana’s airport.

Nuevo Laredo violence shakes sister city of Laredo, Texas, after cartel leader ‘The Egg’ arrested

Treviño was wanted in the United States for several reasons, including for money laundering and conspiracy to traffic drugs, according to officials.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard called Treviño’s arrest “one of the most important apprehensions in the last decade.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Treviño was captured on Sunday by Mexican special forces.

His arrest triggered a number of violent events by members of Treviño’s “Northwest cartel” including an attack near the U.S. Consulate in the city of Nuevo Laredo where American citizens were advised to seek shelter and to stay off the streets.

ValleyCentral

Head of Gulf Cartel indicted

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Department of Justice Southern District of Texas has indicted Jose Alfredo Cardenas-Martinez aka El Contador on various charges related to his position as the head of the Cardenas family drug trafficking operation known as the Cartel del Golfo. According to a news release, a federal grand jury in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP arrest multiple gang members, homicide suspect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested five gang members and a homicide suspect this week. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of 16 migrants in Mission. While processing, records revealed one of the individuals as an MS-13 gang member. The individual also had […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Fort Hood soldier agreed to transport migrants from McAllen

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Fort Hood soldiers were sentenced to federal prison after conspiring to transport migrants. Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams 22, plead guilty on Dec. 2. Ivory Palmer, 21, also plead guilty on Jan. 10. The three men are active soldiers with the U.S. Army, according to a release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: $450K worth of drugs seized within hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents seized over $450,000 worth of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts. On March 23, agents in Rio Grande City received information of possible smuggling activity near La Rosita, according to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Upon arrival, officers saw several individuals carrying bundles towards an […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspects death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Ruben Gutierrez files appeal, victim’s family speaks

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a Texas death row inmate who is seeking to have a pastor present during his execution. This is a similar appeal used by Ruben Gutierrez who has been on death row for murder since the 1990s. Now, the victim’s family is speaking out. “He’s […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Teens car ‘engulfed in flames’ heading home from SPI

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a car engulfed in flames Saturday night. Saturday night, teenagers heading home from a trip to South Padre Island noticed their car “emitting smoke,” according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. The teenagers pulled over and exited their vehicle. Moments later the car caught ablaze, engulfing in […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville CBP seizes $587K in narcotics

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in three separate enforcement actions. On Thursday, March 17, officers referred a 25-year-old man for a secondary inspection attempting to enter the United States at the Veterans International Bridge. With the use of a non-intrusive […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB continues to see impact of ransomware gang hack

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced Friday that customers will see delays in their account balance following the Russian ransomware gang hack. On Monday, March 7, a cyber security firm reported that BPUB was hacked by a Russian ransomware gang. The ransomware virus is known for attacking its victims at […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela will resign early from Congress

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela confirmed on Thursday he will resign from Congress in the coming weeks, a decision that comes after he announced last year he would retire from the House. The South Texas Democrat will leave prior to the end of his current term to work for Akin Gump, a prominent law and lobbying […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO responds to kidnapping, later finds body burning in SUV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A homicide is under investigation in Hidalgo County. Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Mile 22 1/2 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg in response to the kidnapping of a man. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, while on the scene, […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

8-year-old sponsors Edinburg’s first Blessing Box

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An eight-year-old girl sponsored Edinburg’s first Blessing Box. Kendra Cantu, from Edinburg, sponsored the blessing box for those in need of basic necessities, a post from the City of Edinburg stated. According to the post, Blessing Boxes are honor system food pantries. They provide food and non-food items, such as canned […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

