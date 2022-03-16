Kalif Raymond gets payday in Detroit after career year with Lions

Kalif Raymond had a career year in his first season with the Lions, who are rewarding him with a new contract.

Detroit has re-signed Raymond to a two-year, $9.5 million deal, per multiple reports. It's quite the payday for a player who came to the Lions last season as an unheralded punt returner and little-used receiver on a one-year contract worth just $250K guaranteed.

Raymond, who ultimately made $1.1 million, emerged as Detroit's No. 2 wide receiver following early-season injuries to Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus and produced 48 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown over his first five years in the NFL.

He also produced a career-high 236 yards on 21 punt returns last season, a role he figures to retain in 2022.

Raymond is 5'8 and 180 pounds but "plays like he weighs 230," in the words of Dan Campbell. That is, he plays hard, fast and physical -- in practice and in games, on offense and on special teams -- qualities that earned him two more years in Detroit.

"I think he was a dang good pickup for us in the spring," Campbell said at the end of last season. "Lif really embodies everything that we’re about, just everything that he is made up of."

Raymond, 27, is the fifth major contributor the Lions have re-signed from a team that finished 3-13-1, joining receiver Josh Reynolds, linebacker Alex Anazalone, safety Tracy Walker and defensive end Charles Harris.

Detroit has also agreed to a deal with free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, a Pro Bowler in 2019, with the team expected to add another receiver or two in the draft.