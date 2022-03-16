Kyrie Irving scores 41 at halftime in Orlando
Alex Schiffer: Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 86-56. Kyrie Irving is putting on a clinic. He’s got 41 points on 14-for-19 shooting. Next-highest Net has 10. Franchise-record for points in a half. Speaking of those, I think it’s the swan song for Deron Williams’ 57-point franchise record.
Source: Twitter
Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points, the most in the Nets’ history, to lead Brooklyn to a 150-108 victory over the Orlando Magic: basketballnews.com/breakingnews/i… – 11:39 PM
Kyrie Irving becomes second player in two nights to score 60; Nets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/kyr… – 11:21 PM
Kristian Winfield
For @NYDNSports: How is Kyrie Irving not Top 75?
After scoring 60 in Orlando two games after scoring 50 in Charlotte, it’s a question that needs answers. #NetsWorld
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:11 PM
Durant was pressed whether he thinks Kyrie Irving let the #nets down by not being available full time.
“I don’t think so, we all got a job to do….nah, I don’t think he let us down because at the same time, me as an individual, I gotta bring my best… no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/JGAUDRSsLG – 11:02 PM
If my math is correct Kyrie is the 32nd member of the 60-point club. Karl Anthony Towns joined the club on Monday. Meanwhile, Wilt Chamberlain scored at least 60 points 32 times. Kobe is second on the list, having done it six times. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Kevin Durant shares a bit about the talks he’s had with Kyrie Irving on vaccines:
-Doesn’t think it’s his own responsibility to push the issue with Irving.
-Didn’t share his views months ago but has recently.
-Doesn’t think Ky deserves extra criticism.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/xl3LooBbVG – 10:53 PM
Kyrie shot the ball 44 times – 31 field goal attempts & 13 free throw attempts – and missed just 12 times. Getting 60 on 31 FGA is pretty darn impressive. – 10:47 PM
Kyrie Irving talks about how his wife asked him not to use the word “lovely” anymore… so he finds some new words to describe how weird it’s been visiting Barclays Center as a spectator. pic.twitter.com/6NAssR3Op1 – 10:37 PM
Tidy 2-0 NBA night as Suns smash Pels with Mikal Bridges topping 14.5-point prop in stress-free fashion. Should’ve been on Nets -10 & Heat/Pistons UNDER but ultimately passed. At least Kyrie made my FanDuel squad, dropping 87.2. Only CBB left.. Oregon +5, Indiana-4 and 2 late NIT – 10:34 PM
Kyrie Irving talks about getting into his “Kobe bag” and how his teammates give him energy for performances like this one.
Adds with a laugh “the only time I get a chance to play on the road, I better come out, give everything I have.”
-#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/qu42dwDY8b – 10:25 PM
KD “Me and Kyrie had conversations about the vaccine and what it meant to him, meant to me. At the end of the day I didn’t think it was my decision on what he wanted to do with the vaccine. I gave him how I felt about it and we talked about it, but that’s ultimately his decision” – 10:24 PM
Kyrie Irving said he took a hit on the thumb during the game, that’s why he had it wrapped. But it’s still fine and hasn’t swelled up, so he says he’s all good. #Nets – 10:21 PM
Kyrie Irving admits that he makes sure to bring his A-game on the road since he can’t play home games for now. – 10:20 PM
Kyrie says he’s still confident that the vaccine mandate in NYC will get rolled back and he’ll be able to play at Barclays this season.
He also says he plans to attend tomorrow’s game — and jokes he’ll wear a media pass. – 10:19 PM
Kyrie Irving said he had to get into his “Kobe bag” at one point and take a heat check shot with 3 defenders on him. – 10:19 PM
Asked Kyrie Irving if he plans to go to Barclays Center tomorrow as a spectator: “Yeah. Yeah, I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys do: Start asking questions, what did it feel like?” #Nets – 10:19 PM
Kyrie Irving also says,
“There’s nothing but gratitude in my heart.” – 10:19 PM
“No fear, no distractions, straight focus.”
-Kyrie Irving – 10:17 PM
Kyrie Irving commends the team for coping with repetitive questions concerning his playing status at Barclays Center. – 10:17 PM
“It was a little awkwardness — The organization has my back.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on sitting court-side last game against the Knicks. – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving said he was glad his performance came in a winning effort and within the flow of the game. – 10:16 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kyrie Irving on going back to Barclays Center as a spectator: “I should get a press pass. Let me start doing what you guys (media) do: Start asking questions.” – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving said he’ll be at the game tomorrow night. Jokes he’s going to have a media pass on instead of going into the locker room. Said he wasn’t expecting the Nets to get fined. – 10:16 PM
Kyrie Irving started off his press conference by asking to make it quick because he is very hungry 😂 – 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving jokes he may wear a media pass at the next Nets home game. Asking questions in media scrums. – 10:15 PM
“They really rock with us — They really believe we can do something special. Not just this year, but for years to come.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets organization. – 10:15 PM
Kyrie Irving praises his teammates for making this night worthwhile for him. – 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving starts his postgame press conference by saying: “My wife told me not to use ‘lovely’ with y’all anymore.” Said he needs to think of new adjectives/adverbs. – 10:14 PM
“I didn’t know we were going to get fined — We’re such a close group that we’re ready to take on anything.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on the Nets getting fined for allowing him to come to the locker room against the Knicks. – 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving says he and Kevin Durant are on their way to making history. – 10:13 PM
KD says he doesn’t believe Kyrie deserves any extra criticism this season for making the decision he made not to get the vaccination. – 10:13 PM
Kyrie Irving says no disrespect but he’s very hungry so he may need to keep his post game short. – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant says he didn’t share how he feels about the vaccines with Kyrie Irving 5-6 months ago but he did share more more recently. – 10:12 PM
Kevin Durant admits he spoke to Kyrie Irving about the vaccine already. He also confessed that he can’t force Kyrie Irving to do something to his body that he doesn’t want to do. – 10:10 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving:
To have 60 the night after Karl-Anthony Towns had 60, the league is in an amazing place right now. – 10:09 PM
“He has so many fans around the world — To see that love is incredible.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s fans at the Amway Center. – 10:09 PM
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Kyrie is now averaging 27.7 PPG. He’d need to average 38.6 in Brooklyn’s final five road games to average 30 on the year. Not likely. Not impossible. I’d say there’s a slim (<1%) chance Kyrie averages the most points per game even though he doesn’t qualify for the scoring title. – 10:08 PM
KD said Kyrie Irving told the team in the locker room they’ve got more to do, and Durant loves that Kyrie has that never satisfied mindset even on a nights like tonite. Adds the league is in a great place with performances like Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 60 one night, Ky tonite. – 10:07 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kevin Durant disagrees that he and Kyrie Irving are the greatest duo of all-time: “There’s a lot of great artists that played together.” – 10:06 PM
Kevin Durant shouts out Karl Towns’ performance last night in addition to Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece tonight. “The league is an amazing place.” – 10:05 PM
“The league is in an amazing place right now — This is one of the elite ones.”
⁃Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 10:05 PM
This month alone:
60 — Kyrie
60 — KAT
56 — LeBron
54 — Tatum
53 — KD
50 — Kyrie
50 — LeBron
March Madness. pic.twitter.com/L5bQ37kNSl – 10:04 PM
Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 points as NBA’s scoring binge shows no signs of slowing down
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 10:04 PM
6️⃣0️⃣‼️
A new career-high in Nike Kyrie Low 3! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/tdRFCvG4wF – 10:01 PM
“I was talking to one of my friends just now before I came over here, he’s like ‘you realize they’ve accounted for like 110 points in the past two games.”
-Andre Drummond talks about seeing the greatness of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant up close.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/I59PqNv66f – 9:55 PM
Kyrie Irving’s franchise-record 60 points lead Nets over Magic newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving made some franchise history tonight in Orlando as Brooklyn continues their climb up the East standings masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:52 PM
“You don’t want to say much to him. You let him do his thing. It’s not a time to fill his head with things. Let him play, let him stay in the zone.”
-Steve Nash talks about how you interact with a guy who’s cooking like Kyrie Irving was, 60 on 31 shots. pic.twitter.com/4Yt8MrjAou – 9:51 PM
Andre Drummond said a friend came up to him postgame and said “You realize (Durant and Irving) have combined for like 110 points the past two games?” – 9:50 PM
Andre Drummond talking about playing with KD and Kyrie: “When they do miss, there’s nobody down there (but me).”
He’s been hilarious tonight. – 9:47 PM
Andre Drummond on the locker room atmosphere:
We weren’t really celebrating – it is Kyrie Irving. We know what he is capable of. – 9:47 PM
60+ points without multiple turnovers, last 40 years:
– Tom Chambers (60 + 1 TO, March 1990)
– Carmelo Anthony (62 + 0 TO, January 2014)
– Klay Thompson (60 + 0 TO, December 2016)
– Jayson Tatum (60 + 0 TO, April 2021)
– Kyrie Irving (60 + 1 TO, tonight) – 9:47 PM
Kristian Winfield
Andre Drummond said there wasn’t much of a celebration postgame because Kyrie Irving is capable of doing this on a nightly basis: “It’s Kyrie Irving. There’s no real discussion.” – 9:46 PM
“I try to get him open as much as I can — He was rolling so it’s fun to watch.”
⁃Andre Drummond on Kyrie Irving scoring 60. – 9:45 PM
Nets lashed Magic, 150-108, 60 by Kyrie. At intermission, he tried convincing Disneygoers that the ‘It’s a Small World’ exhibit was flat. – 9:45 PM
“He just scored 50 last week. It’s remarkable.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-piece. – 9:39 PM
Steve Nash says you don’t want to say much to him when Kyrie Irving has it going like that. When he’s got it rolling like this you try to keep things as normal as possible. But Jokes it’s not as extreme as a no hitter in baseball where you avoid talking to him altogether. – 9:38 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point performance: pic.twitter.com/I1hfSvz0qL – 9:38 PM
Steve Nash confirms Kyrie Irving can’t score 60 points every night. – 9:37 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving:
I feel like he had my career-high in the middle of the first quarter. – 9:34 PM
Talk about an incredible 24 hours for New Jersey hoops…
Karl-Anthony Town (St. Joseph HS) with a season-high 60 points against the Spurs.
Kyrie Irving (St. Patrick HS) ties that season-high 60 points against the Magic. pic.twitter.com/oVUF6AiPLL – 9:34 PM
Kyrie Irving was 🔥 tonight:
✅ 60 PTS
✅ 20-31 FG
✅ 8-12 3P
✅ 12-13 FT
Irving recorded the fifth-highest eFG% (77.4%) and third-highest TS% (81.7%) in NBA history in a 60-point game. pic.twitter.com/Z6FrBmU9eR – 9:34 PM
“Felt like he had my career highlight reel the first 12 minutes of the game.”
– Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60 point game. – 9:34 PM
“He’s just so skilled. Such an incredible athlete — It’s amazing that he can get in there amongst 3-4 players that are bigger than him.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving. – 9:33 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving’s 60-point night: “Special to watch him on nights like these. It’s pleassure to be a part of it”. #NetsWorld – 9:33 PM
Kyrie Irving sets Nets’ franchise record with 60 points in win at ORL. Irving and Kevin Durant are first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in back-to-back games (Durant had 53 points vs NYK on Sunday). Irving went 20-for-31 from the field and 12-for-13 from the FT line – 9:33 PM
“He’s just incredible. I felt like he had my career highlight reel.”
⁃Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving casually scoring 60 points. – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield
Steve Nash said it’s special to watch Kyrie Irving on nights like this: “He had my career highlight reel in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I felt like he had my career-high in the first 12 minutes of the game.” – 9:32 PM
Kyrie Irving was in Uncle Drew mode tonight becoming only the 32nd NBA player to score 60 points in a game. It was a career-high, Nets franchise record, and tied the NBA season-high with Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans in Orlando chanted “Kyrie” at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/GoFh6jLfj3 – 9:31 PM
Kyrie Irving admits that he wants other teams to know that the Nets are more conditioned. – 9:28 PM
“I felt good. It really is a testament to us geling as a team.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on casually scoring 60 points. – 9:28 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108.
Kyrie Irving: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s and 12 of 13 on free throws), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes.
Irving’s 60 is tied for the second-most points a player has scored against Orlando in franchise history. – 9:27 PM
Kyrie’s final stat line:
60 points, 20-for-31 from the field, 8-for-12 from beyond the arc, 12-for-13 from the free throw line, six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.
The Nets win 150-108. – 9:26 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
The 150 points by Brooklyn is the most allowed by Orlando in a game in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving scored 60 of them, tied for the second most scored against the Magic in team history. – 9:26 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving scores Nets’ franchise-record 60 points one day after fellow N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 for Minnesota nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:26 PM
Final: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving: 60 points (20-31 FG, 8-12 3PT)
It is the second time the Nets have scored 150 points in a game. – 9:25 PM
FINAL: Nets 150, Magic 108
Kyrie Irving (60 PTS, 20-31 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS, 7 ASTS) & the Nets win in a dominant manner. Orlando didn’t even get the chance to capture a lead. For Brooklyn, they showed off their class offensively while also getting stops when needed. – 9:25 PM
Final: Nets beat the Magic 150-108 for their fourth straight win. Too many new franchise records to count so let’s just do the main one: Kyrie Irving scored 60 to break Deron Williams’ mark. Kevin Durant with 19 points on a light night for him. Mavs are in Brooklyn tomorrow. – 9:25 PM
Nets crush the Magic. It would’ve been a double bonus had Orlando won, but they had no real chance.
There are four big games on deck tomorrow for the BKN Pick Watch:
Dallas at Brooklyn (no Kyrie)
Toronto at LAC
Philly at Cleveland
Atlanta at Charlotte – 9:25 PM
Kyrie Irving tonight:
60 PTS (franchise record)
20-31 FG
8-12 3P
He checked out of the game with 8 minutes left. Probably could’ve gone for 80. pic.twitter.com/FhIiq968QW – 9:25 PM
What’s wild is… some of you were wondering why KD only has 8 career 50-balls
Durant has never scored 60 (hasn’t even hit the double nickel) but Kyrie Irving is Durant’s second teammate to score 60 (Klay Thompson in December 2016 vs Pacers) – 9:23 PM
Nets last 2 games:
KD 53
Kyrie 60 pic.twitter.com/4n9UqSOpoM – 9:23 PM
Kyrie Irving’s 60 points are the most points scored by any player at the Amway Center. – 9:19 PM
March 14: Karl-Anthony Towns scores 60.
March 15: Kyrie Irving scores 60.
The last time the NBA saw two 60-pieces so close to one another was an instance on the same day: April 9, 1978, David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63). – 9:18 PM
Kyrie finishes with 60 and leaves with 8+ minutes left.
Kobe had 58 with 7 minutes left in the 81-point game. (Way closer game so he stayed in.) – 9:16 PM
Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate. – 9:15 PM
Full chants of “We want Kyrie!” breaking out in Orlando. – 9:14 PM
Seriously, why would Nash sit Kyrie when he’s got it going like this and is not playing tomorrow? – 9:12 PM
Kyrie Irving gets mobbed by his teammates as he comes off the floor. With 60 points, he has a new career-high and broke Deron Williams’ 10-year-old franchise record. pic.twitter.com/bDDBsCO4rS – 9:12 PM
Looks like Kyrie Irving is done for the night.
Nets are up by 40 and both sides have basically emptied the bench. – 9:12 PM
It looks like Kyrie’s done for the night: 60 points on 20-of-31 shooting (8 of 12 on 3s), 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
Since he hasn’t played much, Kyrie Irving will take over the NBA scoring lead if he hits 70. – 9:11 PM
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Karl-Anthony Towns with 60 points on Monday.
Kyrie Irving with his own 60 tonight. – 9:11 PM
That appears to be it for Kyrie for the night. He just pointed at the fans and tapped his heart and they chanted his name.
60 points in 35 minutes. – 9:11 PM
Kyrie looks to be done for the night. – 9:10 PM
60 on back to back nights. First KAT now Kyrie. There is so much great offense in this league right now it’s absurd. Sometimes, no matter the quality of the defense, you’ve got players who simply can’t be stopped – 9:10 PM
The Nets greeting Kyrie after scoring his 60th point, with “Kyrie!” chants erupting in Orlando: pic.twitter.com/0KIyV5tN8t – 9:10 PM
Kyrie Irving has set the Nets franchise record for points in a game (60). 8:32 left. pic.twitter.com/bGBUBesldk – 9:09 PM
SIXTY FOR KYRIE IRVING pic.twitter.com/mRbiIvythW – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield
6⃣0⃣ for Kyrie Irving in Orlando tonight. He’s tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points in a game this season. – 9:09 PM
My goodness, Kyrie. He has 60 pts. And there’s still 8:32 left in the game. – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson
Career-high 60 points for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/mQXY8eMGJr – 9:09 PM
Brooklyn has 131 points with 8:32 left in the fourth quarter AND Kyrie Irving has 60 points. To believe that this isn’t even the Nets’ final form is insane. – 9:09 PM
That’s 60 for Kyrie.
He points up at the sky after that last one and is hugging everybody on his way back to the bench as the fans chant “Kyrie! Kyrie!”
That’s a new career high for Kyrie and new Nets’ franchise record. – 9:09 PM
Kyrie Irving has 60 points and just set the Nets franchise record for most points in a game. They’re chanting his name in Orlando and there’s still 8:30 left. Could easily hit 70. – 9:09 PM
Michael Gallagher
Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 last night.
Jersey native Kyrie Irving dropped 60 tonight.
Jersey, stand up! – 9:09 PM
The record is now broken. Kyrie Irving with 60 points against the Orlando Magic.
Deron Williams held the record with 57. pic.twitter.com/sRqzoVPzui – 9:08 PM
60 for Kyrie. New career-high. – 9:08 PM
Kyrie Irving’s scored a career-high 60 points here at Amway. – 9:08 PM
There it is. Kyrie Irving hits 60 points on a 3. – 9:07 PM
Kyrie Irving has a career-high 60 points. – 9:07 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kyrie Irving has matched the franchise record for most points scored in a game with 57 (previously done by Deron Williams on 3/4/12 at Charlotte).
Irving has also tied his career-high, previously set on 3/12/15 with Cleveland at San Antonio. – 9:07 PM
57 for Kyrie. Tied his career-high. Still 9:38 to play, but it’s a 31-point game. – 9:06 PM
For you kids wondering at home, Kyrie Irving’s career-high is 57 points, set back in 2015. So if he gets to 58 he sets a new career-high while breaking Deron Williams’ record. – 9:06 PM
Kyrie Irving has tied his career-high of 57 points with 9:38 left to play. – 9:06 PM
Watch Nets’ Kyrie Irving put up 41 points — in the first half nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/15/wat… – 9:05 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 55. – 9:04 PM
Kyrie is up to 53. – 9:03 PM
Kyrie Irving is out to start the 4th. – 9:02 PM
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89.
Cole Anthony: 19 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Franz Wagner: 16 points.
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27, 7-10 on 3s), 4 assists, 4 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Magic 116-89. Kyrie Irving has 51 points, six shy of Deron Williams’ record. Kevin Durant has 19. Nets shooting 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. Not bad. Nic Claxton has a game-high nine rebounds. – 9:01 PM
End of 3rd QTR: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving (51 PTS, 17-27 FG), Kevin Durant (19 PTS) & the Nets started off the third period horribly but eventually they found their stride. Brooklyn is also winning the battle on the boards 36-25 while holding the Magic to 40% shooting. – 9:01 PM
End of 3Q: Nets 116, Magic 89
Kyrie Irving: 51 points (17-27 FG, 7-10 3PT) – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
After setting multiple records with 41 first-half points, Kyrie Irving has exited the game with 51 points (17/27 FG, 7/10 3PT, 10/11 FT) and 4 steals to propel the Nets to a 113-85 lead over the Magic in the 3rd quarter.
Irving can’t play tomorrow vs DAL at @barclayscenter. – 8:53 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
I was there when Philip Humber (lol) threw a perfect game against the Mariners in 2012. The whole crowd in Seattle was on their feet by the end of the game, rooting for the visiting player to make history.
That feels like what the Orlando crowd is doing for Kyrie Irving tonight. – 8:53 PM
How Kyrie Irving got this to go for FIFTY, we do not know🤯
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/rTB8tiPnZ8 – 8:51 PM
Kyrie gets taken out at the 3:12 mark in the 3rd. He gets a hug from Steve Nash on his way off the floor — then gets hugs and high-fives from rest of his teammates and coaches. – 8:50 PM
Steve Nash pulls Irving with 3:12 left in the third quarter. He’s up to 51. Gets a hug from Nash. Now fans are chanting “free Kyrie.” – 8:50 PM
terrific effort by Markelle Fultz to roof Kyrie Irving here, even after getting beat initially pic.twitter.com/Al6CWVxgJp – 8:50 PM
Kyrie has the crowd here eating out of his hand. – 8:49 PM
Jason Anderson
Kyrie Irving is up to 51 points with 4 minutes to play in the third quarter of the Nets-Magic game. His career high is 57. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving changed hands in midair to finish a layup around Wendell Carter Jr to score his 50th point against the Magic tonight.
Irving is getting “Kyrie” chants at Orlando’s Amway Center. – 8:49 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Another night, another NBA 50p game. This time it’s Kyrie w/a phenomenal finish under and around Wendell Carter #NetsMagic – 8:48 PM
My God. This basket got Kyrie Irving to 50. pic.twitter.com/xf8hFUqSY2 – 8:48 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
51 for Kyrie Irving.
The 7th 50-point game this month. And Irving’s second 50-point game in March. H/t @Matt Williams – 8:48 PM
Kyrie’s got 51.
And that was the prettiest play of the night so far — just took it all the way down to the basket while weaving through traffic.
“Kyrie! Kyrie!” chants have started in Orlando. – 8:47 PM
Chants of “Kyrie” here in Orlando. – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kyrie looks like Kobe tonight. – 8:47 PM
50 for Kyrie. With 17 minutes left. – 8:47 PM
Kyrie has 50 points, his second 50-point game of the season. – 8:47 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 50 points on a ridiculous layup. Whole bench just got out of their seats for that one. – 8:46 PM
Kristian Winfield
Kyrie put the game sliders on 100 and turned the difficulty down to Rookie. This is incredible. – 8:40 PM
Kyrie Irving up to 45 after converting an and-1 with 7:45 left in the third. – 8:40 PM
It’s so insanely unlikely, but a really funny ending to the scoring title race would be LeBron ultimately winning, but Kyrie averaging more points and just not qualifying.
It won’t happen, but this Kyrie first-half explosion has creaked the window ever so slightly. – 8:31 PM
Most points scored by Magic player in an entire game this season: 38
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41
i’m sorry @bykevinclark – 8:27 PM
41 for Kyrie Irving at the half – 8:23 PM
It looks like Kyrie will be getting 60-plus points tonight. Or, 70-plus. – 8:19 PM
Nets star Kyrie Irving in the first half of the team’s game against Orlando: 41 pts, 3 assists and 3 steals, shooting 14-of-19. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s another takeaway from Kyrie’s ridiculous first half: Kevin Durant has been on cruise control.
The Nets are playing the first half of a back-to-back, and Irving is ineligible to play against the Mavericks tomorrow at Barclays Center, but KD just might have fresh legs. – 8:18 PM
The only higher-scoring first half than Irving’s since those started getting tracked (in 1996-97)? Kobe Bryant, who put up 42 on March 28 2003 vs. Washington. – 8:18 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
When Kyrie Irving plays, he’s often spectacular. If the Nets get whole, nobody wants to play them. Nobody, nobody, nobody pic.twitter.com/hCmXllzxkT – 8:17 PM
Kyrie’s 41 points are the most the Magic have ever allowed in one half to any player in franchise history. The Nets’ 86 points in the first half are the most points the Magic have ever allowed in one half in franchise history. – 8:16 PM
Halftime: Nets 86, Magic 56
Irving: 41 points (14-19 FG, 6-7 3PT)
It is just the third time a player (Kobe, Klay) has had a 40-point half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:15 PM
Kyrie Irving looking at everyone the Magic send to guard him like pic.twitter.com/8ZwKQFBhqr – 8:15 PM
And Kyrie with 41. Not sure which number is more insane. pic.twitter.com/dXdTwwg6S0 – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the break on 14-of-19 shooting, 6-of-7 from deep. The #Nets have hit .627 from the floor on great ball movement (21 assists) and lead the #Magic 86-56. – 8:14 PM
Kyrie’s first half:
41 points, 14-for-19 from the field, 6-for-7 from the three-point line, 7-for-7 from the foul line, three rebounds, three assists — in 23 minutes.
An unbelievable stretch.
Nets up 86-56 at halftime. – 8:14 PM
Wilt had 41 at halftime of his 100-point game.
Kyrie at halftime tonight: 41.
I’m just saying.
Incidentally, the NBA record for first-half points: 53, by David Thompson and George Gervin, both on April 9, 1978 as they chased the scoring record on that season’s final day. – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points on 14-19 shooting (6-7 3P) in the first half.
Again, his decision to not get vaccinated bumped the Rockets up 10 spots in the Draft. – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Magic 86-56. Kyrie Irving is putting on a clinic. He’s got 41 points on 14-for-19 shooting. Next-highest Net has 10. Franchise-record for points in a half. Speaking of those, I think it’s the swan song for Deron Williams’ 57-point franchise record. – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 points at the half!? Sheesh!! pic.twitter.com/ybJsGG4lAV – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving has 41 pts tonight. At halftime. The Nets lead the Magic 86-56 at halftime. – 8:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving has moved into second place all-time in scoring in the first half with 41 points in the first half tonight against the Magic.
Kobe Bryant holds the record with 42 points against the Wizards in March, 2003. (h/t @The Jump) – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving in the first half:
41 PTS
14-19 FG
6-7 3P
7-7 FT
The most points by anyone in a half since 2017 (Devin Booker 51). pic.twitter.com/kKRWPffpuU – 8:13 PM
Half: Nets 86, Magic 56
The 86 points by Brooklyn are the most allowed in a half by Orlando in franchise history.
Kyrie Irving had 41 points, which is the most by any player in a half against the Magic in team history. – 8:12 PM
Kyrie Irving’s first half vs the Magic
41 points
14/19 FG
6/7 3P
3 assists
The Nets scores 86 points in 24 minutes!
HALF: Nets 86, Magic 56
Kyrie Irving (39 PTS), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are dismantling the Magic. Irving is GOING OFF & as the Orlando defense adjusts to him to try and slow him down, the spacing for the rest of the team continues to open up. They only have 2 TO’s too. – 8:12 PM
Most points in a first half, last 25 years:
42 — Kobe Bryant, 3/28/03
41 — Kyrie Irving, tonight
40 — Klay Thompson, 12/5/16
39 — Zach LaVine, 4/9/21 – 8:12 PM
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:40 left in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/Yyrdha0Hys – 8:07 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving’s having such a special game that @Grady is calling him ‘CashApp.’
Irving has 39 points on 14/17 FG, 6/7 3PT and 5/5 FT. There’s still 2 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter. #NetsWorld – 8:07 PM
Is Kyrie going after Wilt? He’s got 39 with 2:24 remaining in the half in Orlando. Looks like he’s blowing it all out tonight since he can’t play tomorrow vs Mavs – 8:07 PM
Kyrie Irving is up to 39 points now, the most by a Nets player in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97). – 8:06 PM
Sigh. It sucks that Barclays Center has yet to witness Kyrie Irving this season. – 8:06 PM
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Developing situation in Orlando: Brooklyn has 81 points with 2:24 left in the half and Kyrie has 39 of them. – 8:06 PM
Kyrie Irving might be looking to drop 80 here. There are flames coming off of his jersey. 39 points with 2:24 left before halftime. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie’s got 39 points in 20 minutes. He’s 14-for-17 from the field.
The Nets are up by 29 with 2:24 left in the 2nd quarter.
Kyrie is getting an ovation from the fans in Orlando. KD is asking them to show even more love. – 8:05 PM
Irving on absolute fire. Has 39 points and the Orlando crowd is going crazy. #Nets lead 81-52 with 2:24 left in the half. – 8:05 PM
KYRIE HAS 39 WITH 2:24 LEFT IN THE 1ST HALF 😂😂😂 – 8:05 PM
Kyrie Irving has 39 points with 2:25 left in the first half. Kevin Durant is riling up the crowd. Nets are up by 29. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie Irving’s 34 points in the first half are the most points for a Net in a first half since stats by half were first tracked (1996-97), per Nets PR staff. – 8:05 PM
Kyrie now has 34 points with 3 minutes left in the first half. That is the most points in a half this season by a Nets player. – 8:04 PM
anyway, if you’re wondering: the record for points scored against the Magic in a first half is 36, set by James Harden and Allen Iverson. Kyrie Irving is at 27 (10/13 FGs) with 7:56 to play. – 7:53 PM
Sometimes you just have to pray for whoever has to guard Kyrie Irving. – 7:52 PM
Kyrie is up to 27 points with 7:57 left in the second quarter. The Nets lead 62-41. – 7:51 PM
48-30 Nets after 1.
That’s the most points the Nets have ever scored in the first quarter of any game in franchise history via @BKN_NETSPR.
Kyrie and KD have already combined for 26 points. – 7:39 PM
Kyrie Irving (16) and Kevin Durant (10) have combined for 26 points, as the #Nets lead the #Magic 48-28 after the first quarter. – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30
Irving: 16 points
Durant: 10 points
Carter: 10 points
Anthony: 7 points
The 48 points by the Nets are a team record for a first quarter. They are tied for the second-most in any quarter. – 7:39 PM
End of 1Q: Nets 48, Magic 30.
Brooklyn, led by Kyrie Irving’s 16 points and Kevin Durant’s 10, shot an absurd 74.1% (20 of 27) from the field.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
Cole Anthony: 7 points – 7:39 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Magic 48-30. Kyrie Irving has 16, Kevin Durant has 10. Kessler Edwards has seven on 3-for-3 shooting. – 7:38 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
Kyrie Irving, who has 16 points in the first quarter, just had his left thumb evaluated on the bench. He has it taped up now. pic.twitter.com/cRhabyvcNF – 7:36 PM
Kyrie Irving is on the bench looking at his left hand and getting his thumb taped. He was looking at it going down the court on a layup attempt earlier tonight. – 7:36 PM
Kyrie is on the bench getting his left hand looked at. He keeps trying to loosen it up. He’s in a little discomfort — but it looks like he’ll stay in the game for now — with some new tape around his thumb. – 7:35 PM
Kyrie rolling in Orlando early. He’s already got 11 points and is 4-for-4 from the field. He’s getting anything he wants — and so are the Nets.
If the NYC vax mandate stays in place — Kyrie only can play in three of the Nets’ final 13 games. – 7:22 PM
Kyrie’s cooking tonight: 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting.
Nets leading Magic 23-16 with 6:06 in 1Q.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony have both scored 7 points. – 7:21 PM
Nets up 23-16 to start. Hot start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 11 points on four shots. Every Nets starter not named Goran Dragic has already scored. – 7:20 PM
Nets off to a 23-16 lead at the first timeout. Kyrie has 11. – 7:19 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Magic:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
🐲Goran Dragic
🔒Bruce Brown
🪣Kevin Durant
😤Andre Drummond – 6:32 PM
Nets starters in Orlando: Irving, Dragic, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 6:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic will start in place of Seth Curry (ankle) alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond tonight against the Orlando Magic. Interesting decision by Steve Nash to start Dragic over Patty Mills. – 6:31 PM
Kyrie has company. Unvaccinated Mets and Yankees ineligible to play in home games
The same private sector mandate keeping the Nets’ Irving sidelined applies to Mets and Yankees. newsday.com/sports/basebal… – 5:57 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The NYC mandate is inconsistent and makes no sense. But if there’s one person consistent with inconsistency, it’s Kyrie Irving. sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irving-s… – 4:43 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST: Kyrie the Bartleby (Upsides of not following the plan and making people crazy) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/kyrie-the-ba… – 4:32 PM
The one thing about Kyrie Irving which continues to vex me. and I haven’t been able to get an answer from NYC City Hall on this. Why is he allowed to practice at the Nets facility? Why wouldn’t the private sector mandate apply there? – 3:05 PM
Spoke to a City Hall spokesperson and the Yankees and Mets fall under the same private sector mandate as Kyrie Irving and the Nets. No difference because it’s an outdoor sport. Spokesperson cautioned that things could change by Opening Day.
Story posted shortly – 2:45 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. Warriors trying to put themselves back together & the questionable pressure campaign underway to lift vaccine mandate for Kyrie Irving (w/@Marc J. Spears & @Kendra Andrews) es.pn/3CLz3Z6 – 10:26 AM
That’s six 50-point games in 10 days.
March 5 – LeBron James
March 6 – Jayson Tatum
March 8 – Kyrie Irving
March 11 – LeBron James
March 13 – Kevin Durant
March 14 – Karl-Anthony Towns
That’s already one shy of the most ever in March.
There are 17 days left in March. – 10:39 PM
Tommy Beer: Over the last ten days in the NBA we’ve had: Five 50-point games (LeBron 2x, Tatum, Kyrie, Durant) And two 60-point games over the last two days (KAT and Kyrie) -via Twitter @TommyBeer / March 15, 2022
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving has the first 60-point game in #Nets history. It’s a new career-high and tied the #NBA season-high set by Karl-Anthony Towns last night for Minnesota at the #Spurs. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 15, 2022
Justin Kubatko: The @Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first teammates in NBA history to each record a 50-point game in consecutive games. -via Twitter @jkubatko / March 15, 2022
