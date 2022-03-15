Jamal Murray to practice with G League team

Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray will practice with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate tomorrow and likely Saturday, I’m told, then he’ll return to Denver. The Nuggets are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends Friday in Cleveland. Denver assigned Murray to Grand Rapids today.

Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind

The #Nuggets have assigned Jamal Murray to Grand Rapids, two sources told @denverpost. He’ll practice Wednesday (likely 4v4/5v5, but not full-court), with the possibility of a second practice Thursday.

denverpost.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 8:24 PM

Jamal Murray has, indeed, been assigned to Grand Rapids, sources confirmed. Was told he got there tonight. @Shams Charania first. – 8:13 PM

Sources tell @denverstiffs that Jamal Murray will practice with the Grand Rapids Gold tomorrow as the next step of his rehabilitation process.

A return to the floor for Murray remains on the table for this season. denverstiffs.com/2022/3/15/2298… – 6:48 PM

It sounds like making excuses, but games like these are where I remember Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out. They wouldn’t improve some of Denver’s problems, but it would give Denver more options in how they want to play these games.

Not a lot of options to go to. – 9:15 PM

Denver’s Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable vs. the #Sixers tonight at WFC while teammates Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (Lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) remain out. – 10:57 AM

The Nuggets assigned Jamal Murray to their G League affiliate on Tuesday, two league sources told The Denver Post. The plan is for Murray to practice with Grand Rapids on Wednesday, with the potential for a second practice on Thursday, another source said. That’s dependent on how he feels, both physically and mentally, amid his ACL rehabilitation. Practice for Murray is expected to entail four-on-four and five-on-five in the half court, a source said. -via Denver Post / March 15, 2022

Harrison Wind: Nuggets will get a good idea of where Murray’s at once he returns to Denver and then determine next steps. Michael Porter Jr. is not with Grand Rapids at this time, I’m told. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / March 15, 2022

Ryan Blackburn: By all public and private accounts, the Nuggets will almost be forced into some updates and tells on the Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. situations over the course of the next week. Wouldn’t surprise me if they both go to Grand Rapids during the upcoming Nuggets road trip. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / March 12, 2022