Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (55-14) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (41-41) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022

Phoenix Suns 131, New Orleans Pelicans 115 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I kept telling him on the bench. I probably told him like 10 times while we sat there cause I really thought about it. Thank you. I was really thankful for him for that.” Mikal Bridges.

JaVale McGee scored 13 of his 19 points in 4th as #Suns rested starters. At Houston tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hZyCxr2o5P – 11:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

A strong offensive performance tonight for the Suns in New Orleans: arizonasports.com/story/3068878/… – 11:40 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

“We ride for each other… There’s no egos on this team. We’re just locked in.”

🗣️ @JaVale McGee

Hear from the team tonight! 👇 – 11:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“There’s been a few games this year, especially with Chris (Paul) out, where we’ve managed the end of quarters poorly.”

Devin Booker on 6-0 burst to end 3rd as he executed 2-for-1 by hitting a shot with 32.3 second left.

Got fouled. Hit FT.

Hit 3 with 2.8 left. #Suns up by 13. pic.twitter.com/KHnrKqpj5I – 11:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s nothing dirty. Just an unfortunate play. I hate getting hit in the mouth, but it is what it is.”

Devin Booker on taking an elbow from CJ McCollum, who was attempting a shot, in the first half.

Booker scores 27 as #Suns improve to 55-14 after 131-115 win in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/H9lACQ8vpO – 11:21 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Herbert Jones

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

These two.

Mikal Bridges X JaVale McGee = 26-6 road record (best in NBA) after #Suns win over #Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/lTyTAzycVT – 11:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

JaVale McGee said it’d be easy for the Suns to relax with the 1-seed in sight, but he’s seen championship teams take advantage of these last 15-16 games by ramping up for the playoffs, and that’s what the Suns are trying to do.

“We’re not even playing our best basketball yet.” – 11:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker said the saying around the team is “we owe them” when it comes to the next team up on the schedule being a squad they just lost to. Said tonight was one they wanted bad after the Pelicans beat them on their home floor. – 11:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“We owe ’em. That’s exactly what we say amongst each other: ‘We owe them.'” – Devin Booker on facing teams they’ve been beaten by recently – 11:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We owe them.”

Devin Booker on avenging earlier loss to New Orleans to beat Pelicans. #Suns – 11:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.

“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker said it wasn’t anything dirty by CJ McCollum when he got hit in the mouth. Just an unfortunate play and he doesn’t enjoy getting hit in the mouth. Which, fair. – 10:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

19 PTS & 6 REBS off the bench for JaVale tonight! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0ZtO2J1Brj – 10:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Book ended the quarter with those shots.” Monty Williams.

A 6-0 Devin Booker burst to end the third quarter gave #Suns a 98-85 lead going into the fourth.

Phoenix won 131-115, at New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/cd6Mk1GmJk – 10:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Road warriors: Phoenix #Suns run away from New Orleans #Pelicans azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The only teams with a top 10 offense and defense this season:

Suns

Grizzlies

Heat pic.twitter.com/fLfUPSgbfO – 10:41 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Suns take control in final quarter after holding 10-point lead through three periods, posting 131-115 victory over #Pelicans in New Orleans.

Herbert Jones scores 22 pts to lead NOLA

@PanzuraNews recap by @Jim Eichenhofer on.nba.com/3qaYOg9 – 10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I talked to him about how he’s changed our team.”

Monty Williams on JaVale McGee, who finished with 19 points in #Suns win over #Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/7Uh4dGvhjI – 10:38 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Tidy 2-0 NBA night as Suns smash Pels with Mikal Bridges topping 14.5-point prop in stress-free fashion. Should’ve been on Nets -10 & Heat/Pistons UNDER but ultimately passed. At least Kyrie made my FanDuel squad, dropping 87.2. Only CBB left.. Oregon +5, Indiana-4 and 2 late NIT – 10:34 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

All the love for Willie 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/s4EI5Vi52D – 10:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final stats:

@Herb Jones 7-11 FG, 3-6 from three, 22 pts

@CJ McCollum 3-6 from three, 9 assists, 21 pts

@Jonas Valanciunas 12 rebs, 17 pts

@Jaxson Hayes 6-7 FG, 16 pts

@FDSportsbook | #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/NWA4mJBbUf – 10:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:30 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams noted the Suns are the NBA’s No. 1 team in first-shot defense. They still gave up 13 offensive rebounds and 29 second-chance points, but he said the game changed when they closed shots. Also shouted out the 43 bench points – 10:29 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book with tonight’s @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game! pic.twitter.com/oAF9kZlqz8 – 10:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Postgame Interviews (3/15 vs PHX):

Willie Green

Jaxson Hayes

Herbert Jones – 10:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Suns take control in final quarter after holding 10-point lead through three periods, posting 131-115 victory over #Pelicans in New Orleans. Herbert Jones scores 22 pts to lead NOLA, his third game of 20-plus as a pro. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/WoBHMMETU8 pic.twitter.com/5GQLtJKtWZ – 10:27 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Who’s hungry after tonight’s victory?!

Download the Suns app to claim your 3 free Gorilla Bites and head to an @ATLWingsAZ in the next 24hrs!

📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/OjjhESwAjV – 10:25 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Devin Booker in 3 quarters tonight:

27 PTS

8 AST

11-20 FG

4-9 3P

He is averaging career highs in points (26.7) and assists (8.3) since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/qrn9iJh3I7 – 10:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Since the All-Star break, the Suns have 320 assists (1st in the NBA) to 137 turnovers…all without Chris Paul. – 10:22 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Suns 131, Pels 115

Jones 22 pts

McCollum 21 pts & 9 assts

Valanciunas 17 pts & 12 rebs

Pels surrender 130+ for the 4th time in the last 6 games. One went to OT, but the defense has been a major issue. Getting CJ back was big. They have other problems to address ASAP – 10:22 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Big dub in the Big Easy. pic.twitter.com/iINuOryQRN – 10:21 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Suns 131, Pelicans 115

Devin Booker — 27 points and 8 assists — controlled the game.

Phoenix made 18 3s.

New Orleans’ hold on 10 seed drops to 1 game. Big one coming up Friday in San Antonio. – 10:21 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Suns 131, Pels 115

– Herb: 22p, 5r, 3s

– JV: 17p, 12r

– CJ: 21p, 9a, 5r

– Jax: 16p, 4r

Pels: 50.0 FG%, 12/34 3P, 17/24 FT

Suns: 55.1 FG%, 18/34 3P, 15/15 FT – 10:20 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 131, NOP 115

Booker: 27-8-5-2, 11-20 FG

Bridges: 20 Pts, 4-5 3P

Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG

McGee: 19 Pts, 6 Reb

McCollum: 21-9-5 – 10:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final score from the SKC ➡️ pic.twitter.com/dLMBNsmlgV – 10:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 131 #Pelicans 115 Final – 10:20 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Active members of the 60-point club:

Kyrie Irving

Karl-Anthony Towns

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Bradley Beal

Carmelo Anthony

Kemba Walker

Jayson Tatum

Devin Booker

Damian Lillard (3x)

James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really considerate of the bench unit to extend this lead with the Suns on the 2nd night of a back-to-back tomorrow – 10:08 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

JaVale McGee has made a massive impact in second half around the rim on offense – 10:07 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

📸Pelicans vs. Suns

Full gallery: https://t.co/GhQjKYKB8P pic.twitter.com/65Al8Xh4EI – 10:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

I have no idea how JaVale McGee finished that alley. What a fun team – 10:01 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Teaching moments. pic.twitter.com/r3I1n5nQ1B – 9:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns continue to roll, up 19 with 9:12 left after Bridges layup. – 9:55 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Feels like #Pelicans have come within a fingernail of grabbing a couple defensive boards to start 4Q, but instead Suns grab the ball and score. Tough to make a dent. Phx 105-90 early 4Q – 9:54 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Suns 98, Pelicans 85

McCollum 19 pts & 8 assts

Jones 19 pts

Valanciunas 17 pts & 11 rebs

Pels have to get their perimeter defense in order if they have any chance of making this a game. – 9:49 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Stats say Devin Booker has missed 9 shots. Don’t believe them as he’s made a lot of difficult jumpers.

Pelicans trailing 98-85 as we head to the 4th. – 9:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final 12 coming up 👊 pic.twitter.com/dSKL1bYSn5 – 9:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: PHX 98, NOP 85

Booker: 27-8-5-2, 11-20 FG

Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG

Bridges: 18 Pts, 4-5 3P

Valanciunas: 17 Pts, 11 Reb

PHX: 31 points off turnovers

NOP: 21 2nd-chance points – 9:48 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Two big plays from Devin Booker to end the third quarter. Made the and-1 then splashed a 3 from a few feet behind the arc. What a game from him. – 9:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

This is one of those Devin Booker outings where he is dropping a TOUGH 27 (and counting). – 9:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

My goodness, Book. – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3.

Holds the pose.

#Suns up 13 going into the fourth after #Pelicans cut lead to one. – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker now with 24 after 3-point play. #Suns up 10. – 9:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Feed ’em on the fastbreak. 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/gW2eXbDFPd – 9:45 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 PPG since Jan. 28 (21 games) and is up to 18 points tonight in the late 3rd quarter.

It is the best scoring stretch of his career. A great development for the Suns a month out from the playoffs. – 9:44 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Suns three-point shooting has been a big factor at 14/26, for 54%. Phoenix is 21-3 this season when it shoots at least 38% from the arc – 9:43 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Suns have scored 31 points off the Pels’ 15 turnovers. That’s four points shy of tying the most the Pels have given up off turnovers in any game this season.

There’s still more than a quarter left to play. – 9:42 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans just killing themselves with all these turnovers. They’re up to 15 and it’s led to 29 points for the Suns.

We’re not even in the 4th quarter yet. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Good pass by Bridges.

Better finish by McGee

#Suns up 12. – 9:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Craig for 3. #Suns back up nine. – 9:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Pelicans have 10 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points – 9:37 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Cameron Payne hit the floor again.

Right on that right wrist.

Fouled. Hit FTs. #Suns up five. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Pelicans aren’t going anywhere.

Down one. Timeout #Suns.

Shooting 53.6% from the field. On 9-2 run. 7:50 left in 3rd. – 9:27 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Too smooth Herb 🔥

Now up to 17 points 🙌 pic.twitter.com/N6OtXN16EI – 9:26 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Deron Williams set his scoring record during Steve Nash’s final year in Phoenix. Was also Nash’s final All-Star here. Shows how long it’s been. – 9:23 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That was 17 second-chance points for the Pelicans in the first half. – 9:19 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

11 👌’s AND IT’S ONLY HALFTIME!

Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/rqDxfPKqo9 – 9:15 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What’s your vote for the @SociosUSA top moment of the first half?

Cast your vote then enter for a chance to win two premium tickets for an upcoming game plus Pelicans swag 👀 neworlns.co/SociosSweeps – 9:12 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

HALFTIME STATS:

@Herb Jones 5-7 FG, 13pts, 2 stls

@Jonas Valanciunas 6-10 FG, 13 pts, 7 rebs

@CJ McCollum 2-4 from three, 10 pts, 5 asts pic.twitter.com/n90HJZUnY4 – 9:12 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Book at halftime 🔥

19 PTS

5 ASTS

3 REBS pic.twitter.com/hRrejFNpSE – 9:09 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Suns 67, Pels 59

Valanciunas 13 pts & 7 rebs

Jones 13 pts

McCollum 10 pts & 5 assts

Pels started cooking on offense with CJ back, but they’re getting killed on defense. Suns are shooting 58.1 percent from the field, 11-18 on 3s. Book has 19 pts & 5 assts – 9:06 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Suns 67, Pels 59

– Herb: 13p, 2r, 2s

– CJ: 10p, 5a

– JV: 13p, 7r

– Jaxson: 8p

Pels: 53.2 FG%, 7/18 3P, 2/4 FT

Suns: 58.1 FG%, 11/18 3P, 6/6 FT – 9:06 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 67, NOP 59

Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-13 FG

Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-6 FG

Bridges: 11 Pts, 3-3 3P

Valanciunas: 13 Pts, 7 Reb

Pelicans were on a 14-2 run until the Suns closed with an 8-2 run of their own – 9:05 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Three straight possessions.

Three straight 3-pointers. 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rb4RuqMRbV – 9:05 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Two down, two to go. pic.twitter.com/N3WQSfVE9h – 9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton could’ve thrown that pass directly at Bridges, but a defender was in the area.

So he threw a bounce pass Bridges finished with a layup with 0.9 seconds left in 2nd quarter.

#Suns up 67-59 at half after Pelicans cut 14-point lead to two. – 9:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder corner 3.

Answered by Hayes 2.

#Suns lead three. – 9:03 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones just stared down Jae Crowder for a split second after scoring a transition lay-in. Pelicans within 2! – 9:03 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herbert.

Jones.

💪 pic.twitter.com/TthOzyZ2Ba – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

The 1 through 5 switching sounds good with Ayton’s perimeter defensive ability, but it leaves the inside bare for offensive rebounds, particularly against bigger teams.

#Suns lead down to two. – 9:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

And Herb Jones’ putback dunk makes it a 10-2 Pelicans run. New Orleans within 59-53 and a little over 2 minutes left in the first half. – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with 19 on 8-of-11 FGs (3-of-3 from 3).

Ayton with 10 on 4-of-5 FGs.

#Suns 61.1% FG, but are only up eight. – 9:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Pelicans have reduced 14-point #Suns lead to eight, – 9:00 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

It appears the Suns can just name the score they’d like tonight. – 8:57 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns are 9-for-13 from 3. Decent. – 8:57 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns up 24-14 in the 2nd quarter and the 3s are falling. Phoenix up by 14 now, Booker with 17 himself – 8:56 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

The Suns have started off 9-of-13 on 3-pointers. Devin Booker has created a bunch of open looks in the corners by getting into the lane.

Pels have to do a better job of defending at the point of attack. – 8:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mercy, Book – 8:55 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Where does Jose Alvarado rank on your favorite player list? – 8:54 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Cam caps off a 7⃣-0⃣ run with a steal & score. pic.twitter.com/jxKX6ZYy96 – 8:52 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Suns are capitalizing on any #Pelicans mistake, with 14 pts off of 6 turnovers – 8:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton jumper. #Suns up 10. – 8:51 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne with the deflection on one end.

Gets bucket on the other.

#Suns up six. Timeout Pelicans with 8:45 left in the half. – 8:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

After 1 ➡️

#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/JN8vG4wyJS – 8:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 33 #Pelicans 29 to start 2nd quarter. – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Suns 33, Pelicans 29

Jones 7 pts & 2 stls

Hayes 6 pts

Graham 6 pts

Booker 11 pts & 3 assts – 8:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns with 10 assists on 13 baskets through one quarter. Point Book is cooking. – 8:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 33, NOP 29

Booker: 11-3-2, 5-7 FG

Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-4 FG

Crowder: 6 Pts, 3 Ast

Jones: 7 Pts, 2 Stl

Suns held the Pelicans to 6 points in the final 7:01 – 8:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker misses his first shot.

5-of-6. 11 points.

#Suns up four. – 8:33 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Still pretty cool to see Herbert Jones picked by #Pelicans to shoot technical fouls after he was a 60% shooter in college. He’s also on the floor with a couple good FT shooters like Graham – 8:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Pelicans have to think that Herbert Jones can become what Mikal Bridges is for #Suns. – 8:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That Pelicans start was all about the Suns just enduring it. Couple self-inflicted errors but Jones and Valanciunas hitting 3s is what it is.

They hit back with a 12-0 run and now lead by 3. – 8:27 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

So, the Pelicans have scored 23 points in the first five minutes and we’ve already got a couple of Jaxson break aways and a Herb Jones steal. – 8:19 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jaxson Hayes still thinks it’s Sunday – 8:19 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The degree of difficulty on that Devin Booker jumper was insane – 8:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Pelicans on the glass early.

Two offensive rebounds has led to five second-chance points.

#Suns down 13-10.

Timeout Phoenix with 9:11 left in 1st quarter.

#Suns 4-of-5 FGs (2-of-3 from 3).

#Pelicans 5-of-7 FGs (3-of-5 from 3). – 8:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans ahead of Suns 13-10 out of the gates. Both teams are on fire, with New Orleans having made 5-7 FGs and Phoenix, 4-5. Herb Jones leading the way with 6 points (a couple of 3s). – 8:14 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyrie Irving in the first half:

41 PTS

14-19 FG

6-7 3P

7-7 FT

The most points by anyone in a half since 2017 (Devin Booker 51). pic.twitter.com/kKRWPffpuU – 8:13 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

DA gets us going! pic.twitter.com/W2abypiAv2 – 8:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker screen

Ayton jumper on first shot attempt.

#Suns 2-0. – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Phoenix #Suns forward Cam Johnson remains out with right quad contusion azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:10 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

The Grizzlies set their fast break points record at 42 against the Pelicans last week.

21 already, with five minutes to play in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They you got to watch out for the gators out here. I brought my m’fing dogs.” JaVale McGee.

“WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF!!”

And yes, that’s Deandre Ayton in a 3-point stance as #Suns take floor to face Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ESbkZyPJoK – 7:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Almost time! 👀

Tune in and keep up with live stats on the Pelicans App📲: https://t.co/4bmEJzuiPI

🏀: vs Suns

🕖: 7 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO | @NBATV

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA

#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/MALyHPtATX – 7:54 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Only two teams have both a better offensive and defensive rating than the Timberwolves this year: Phoenix and Memphis – 7:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Who is wearing these kicks? 👀

#Pelicans | Primeblock.com – 7:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns #Pelicans starters. pic.twitter.com/Zpksj4YOo9 – 7:42 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

The Magic ranked first in defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break.

The Nets just put 48 points on them in the first quarter.

Probably safe to say Orlando is losing that ranking after today (Orlando 107.3, Miami 107.4, Phoenix 109.2). – 7:40 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30

Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

First five in NOLA. pic.twitter.com/w68lyD1M0O – 7:30 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

Devonte’ Graham

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:27 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

CJ McCollum

Herbert Jones

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ back tonight 💪

Tonight’s starters!

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ZFncijxTe1 – 7:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just having had that. I’ve played with broken bones before, but that, I couldn’t even lift my leg up, let alone play in an NBA game. That’s where he is right now.”

Monty Williams on Cam Johnson, who will miss 6th straight game Tuesday with a right quad contusion. #Suns – 7:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Just @Devonte Graham casually draining shots from the logo pregame 👀 #WBD pic.twitter.com/KjPwOVclg7 – 7:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

😁

#UltraDrip 🏀@MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6TRiyD2c9z – 7:07 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

En route.

@beatsbydre | #BeatsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/YOJmrwoNa8 – 7:06 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Tonight’s @BannerHealth Health Update: pic.twitter.com/wDcWFuG9nX – 7:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s a scouting report unto himself.” Monty Williams on CJ McCollum, who is back after missing two games in #NBA health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WtrtXZ6Tw9 – 6:58 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Over/Under 2.5 insane dunks from Jaxson Hayes tonight? – 6:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We’ve seen those coverages for three years and we’ve been able to be pretty efficient. So it was actually good. We got a chance to learn. Next day in film session, you just saw a lot of heads go (nodding).” Monty Williams on handling doubles, blitzing with current group. #Suns pic.twitter.com/V6dnz4k6MC – 6:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Being able to see his growth in the #NBA, I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing.”

However….

“Now we don’t him doing any of that tonight, but I’m proud of him.”

Pelicans coach Willie Green on Devin Booker as he coached him two seasons working as an #Suns assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/0LRUxmhdod – 6:46 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ back in the building 😀

🏀: Pelicans vs Suns

🕕: 7 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA

#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/UFPVPwaUKg – 6:37 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲

Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at a $200 gift card to the Pelicans team store, courtesy of @SeatGeek.

Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/aNPJQbXokP – 6:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“His speed.”

Willie Green facing on Cameron Payne, who was out with wrist injury when #Pelicans beat #Suns last month. pic.twitter.com/6y9AzYTpkI – 6:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Willie Green. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/n3ue5cJKxY – 6:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We here. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/rdKVve1g8E – 5:56 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.

Join me at the Pelicans pre-game happy hour for sports media networking with a panel discussion before the Spurs game on March 26th

Special ticket required, please use: https://t.co/xZoJKOGO9f pic.twitter.com/CRgqy4ToR7 – 5:47 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

To any Knicks fans, 90s NBA fans, or anyone else who’s free tonight: Talking w/ @david_j_roth and @pjsauer on Zoom about my book, Blood in the Garden, on those 90s Knicks at 7:30 EST. Would love if you’d join us! Can register for free here us02web.zoom.us/webinar/regist… – 5:23 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Congrats to our @efirstbank Bank Shot Winner, Jeremy Ware! 🏆

Ware was awarded $5,000 and partnered with FirstBank to donate another $5,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. 🧡💜

Join us for AZ Gives Day April 5-6: https://t.co/RRskfSpkVB pic.twitter.com/KCBogmVgNN – 5:12 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Still curious about what Gabriel Lundberg might bring to the table for the Suns? @msjnba joined me on the @PHNX_Suns Podcast to give us an idea of what to expect from Iffe:

youtube.com/watch?v=Rf5X47… – 4:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 14 games left.

10 on road.

6 vs. top 6 conference (Bulls, Nuggets, 76ers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Jazz)

4 vs. play-in (Pelicans, T-Wolves, Lakers, Clippers)

Remaining 4: Rockets, Thunder, Kings (twice)

W-L prediction w/o Chris Paul and with Cam Johnson say by next week? pic.twitter.com/s8Xf8bCi5G – 4:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Keys to the game from

@Jim Eichenhofer!

▪️ Pelicans tied their season high with 17 steals vs. HOU

▪️ Alvarado (16-10-6), Hayes (21-6) coming off big games

▪️ Herb defense vs. Booker a fun duel in three prior games

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/xXD5ICIi17 – 3:49 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 When will Jose Alvarado’s contract be converted?

🏀 Larry Nance Jr could be a key piece down the stretch

🏀 Biggest games coming up for the Pelicans

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/vOpTMDm0e3 – 3:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

10 of their last 14 regular-season games are on the road.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for #NBA top road team.

#Suns 25-6 on road going into Tuesday’s game at New Orleans (28-40). Phoenix (54-14) still w/o Chris Paul (thumb) and Cam Johnson (quad) https://t.co/Q0dPgE7PkE pic.twitter.com/gL07fWKiCh – 3:23 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid, and our apologies for blatant false advertising. Can we offer you some Trey Murphy III to make up for it? With @dannyleroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

together 🤝

Big game tonight at SKC! pic.twitter.com/3Ku9CvZbKy – 3:05 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Podcast: Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson discuss life behind the scenes playing for the Clippers, Lamar Odom, Michael Olowokandi, Donald Sterling, and getting rejected at clubs as rookies 😂 Quentin also spoke about playing for the Suns and Knicks.

👉🏼 https://t.co/Wytm4FkzlT pic.twitter.com/SQ81UWCpe9 – 3:01 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ is back at practice and talks about what he did while he was out and how the team did on Sunday 🏀

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ainVgwqlvc – 2:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Catch up with Naji after today’s practice 🎙

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/uSzNBfCp25 – 2:40 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Don’t forget to share your #PelicansGameday photos with us! You could win floor seats for an upcoming game 🏀

#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/hRAxouFVmZ – 2:36 PM