Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Phoenix Suns (55-14) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (41-41) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday March 15, 2022
Phoenix Suns 131, New Orleans Pelicans 115 (Final)
“I kept telling him on the bench. I probably told him like 10 times while we sat there cause I really thought about it. Thank you. I was really thankful for him for that.” Mikal Bridges.
JaVale McGee scored 13 of his 19 points in 4th as #Suns rested starters. At Houston tomorrow
A strong offensive performance tonight for the Suns in New Orleans:
“We ride for each other… There’s no egos on this team. We’re just locked in.”
“There’s been a few games this year, especially with Chris (Paul) out, where we’ve managed the end of quarters poorly.”
Devin Booker on 6-0 burst to end 3rd as he executed 2-for-1 by hitting a shot with 32.3 second left.
Got fouled. Hit FT.
Hit 3 with 2.8 left. #Suns up by 13.
“It’s nothing dirty. Just an unfortunate play. I hate getting hit in the mouth, but it is what it is.”
Devin Booker on taking an elbow from CJ McCollum, who was attempting a shot, in the first half.
Booker scores 27 as #Suns improve to 55-14 after 131-115 win in New Orleans.
These two.
Mikal Bridges X JaVale McGee = 26-6 road record (best in NBA) after #Suns win over #Pelicans.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
JaVale McGee said it’d be easy for the Suns to relax with the 1-seed in sight, but he’s seen championship teams take advantage of these last 15-16 games by ramping up for the playoffs, and that’s what the Suns are trying to do.
“We’re not even playing our best basketball yet.” – 11:09 PM
Devin Booker said the saying around the team is “we owe them” when it comes to the next team up on the schedule being a squad they just lost to. Said tonight was one they wanted bad after the Pelicans beat them on their home floor. – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We owe ’em. That’s exactly what we say amongst each other: ‘We owe them.'” – Devin Booker on facing teams they’ve been beaten by recently – 11:03 PM
“We owe them.”
Devin Booker on avenging earlier loss to New Orleans to beat Pelicans. #Suns – 11:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said it wasn’t anything dirty by CJ McCollum when he got hit in the mouth. Just an unfortunate play and he doesn’t enjoy getting hit in the mouth. Which, fair. – 10:58 PM
19 PTS & 6 REBS off the bench for JaVale tonight! 👏
“Book ended the quarter with those shots.” Monty Williams.
A 6-0 Devin Booker burst to end the third quarter gave #Suns a 98-85 lead going into the fourth.
Phoenix won 131-115, at New Orleans.
Road warriors: Phoenix #Suns run away from New Orleans #Pelicans
The only teams with a top 10 offense and defense this season:
Suns
Grizzlies
Heat pic.twitter.com/fLfUPSgbfO – 10:41 PM
“I talked to him about how he’s changed our team.”
Monty Williams on JaVale McGee, who finished with 19 points in #Suns win over #Pelicans.
Tidy 2-0 NBA night as Suns smash Pels with Mikal Bridges topping 14.5-point prop in stress-free fashion. Should’ve been on Nets -10 & Heat/Pistons UNDER but ultimately passed. At least Kyrie made my FanDuel squad, dropping 87.2. Only CBB left.. Oregon +5, Indiana-4 and 2 late NIT – 10:34 PM
All the love for Willie 🧡💜
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams noted the Suns are the NBA’s No. 1 team in first-shot defense. They still gave up 13 offensive rebounds and 29 second-chance points, but he said the game changed when they closed shots. Also shouted out the 43 bench points – 10:29 PM
Book with tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game!
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns take control in final quarter after holding 10-point lead through three periods, posting 131-115 victory over #Pelicans in New Orleans. Herbert Jones scores 22 pts to lead NOLA, his third game of 20-plus as a pro.
Devin Booker in 3 quarters tonight:
27 PTS
8 AST
11-20 FG
4-9 3P
He is averaging career highs in points (26.7) and assists (8.3) since the All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/qrn9iJh3I7 – 10:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Since the All-Star break, the Suns have 320 assists (1st in the NBA) to 137 turnovers…all without Chris Paul. – 10:22 PM
Final: Suns 131, Pels 115
Jones 22 pts
McCollum 21 pts & 9 assts
Valanciunas 17 pts & 12 rebs
Pels surrender 130+ for the 4th time in the last 6 games. One went to OT, but the defense has been a major issue. Getting CJ back was big. They have other problems to address ASAP – 10:22 PM
Big dub in the Big Easy.
Final: Suns 131, Pelicans 115
Devin Booker — 27 points and 8 assists — controlled the game.
Phoenix made 18 3s.
New Orleans’ hold on 10 seed drops to 1 game. Big one coming up Friday in San Antonio. – 10:21 PM
FINAL: Suns 131, Pels 115
– Herb: 22p, 5r, 3s
– JV: 17p, 12r
– CJ: 21p, 9a, 5r
– Jax: 16p, 4r
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 12/34 3P, 17/24 FT
Suns: 55.1 FG%, 18/34 3P, 15/15 FT – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 131, NOP 115
Booker: 27-8-5-2, 11-20 FG
Bridges: 20 Pts, 4-5 3P
Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG
McGee: 19 Pts, 6 Reb
McCollum: 21-9-5 – 10:20 PM
#Suns 131 #Pelicans 115 Final – 10:20 PM
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really considerate of the bench unit to extend this lead with the Suns on the 2nd night of a back-to-back tomorrow – 10:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
JaVale McGee has made a massive impact in second half around the rim on offense – 10:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I have no idea how JaVale McGee finished that alley. What a fun team – 10:01 PM
Teaching moments. pic.twitter.com/r3I1n5nQ1B – 9:59 PM
#Suns continue to roll, up 19 with 9:12 left after Bridges layup. – 9:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Feels like #Pelicans have come within a fingernail of grabbing a couple defensive boards to start 4Q, but instead Suns grab the ball and score. Tough to make a dent. Phx 105-90 early 4Q – 9:54 PM
End of the 3rd: Suns 98, Pelicans 85
McCollum 19 pts & 8 assts
Jones 19 pts
Valanciunas 17 pts & 11 rebs
Pels have to get their perimeter defense in order if they have any chance of making this a game. – 9:49 PM
Stats say Devin Booker has missed 9 shots. Don’t believe them as he’s made a lot of difficult jumpers.
Pelicans trailing 98-85 as we head to the 4th. – 9:48 PM
End of 3Q: PHX 98, NOP 85
Booker: 27-8-5-2, 11-20 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 5 Reb, 7-11 FG
Bridges: 18 Pts, 4-5 3P
Valanciunas: 17 Pts, 11 Reb
PHX: 31 points off turnovers
NOP: 21 2nd-chance points – 9:48 PM
Two big plays from Devin Booker to end the third quarter. Made the and-1 then splashed a 3 from a few feet behind the arc. What a game from him. – 9:48 PM
This is one of those Devin Booker outings where he is dropping a TOUGH 27 (and counting). – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
My goodness, Book. – 9:47 PM
Booker 3.
Holds the pose.
#Suns up 13 going into the fourth after #Pelicans cut lead to one. – 9:47 PM
Booker now with 24 after 3-point play. #Suns up 10. – 9:46 PM
Feed 'em on the fastbreak. 🍽️
Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 PPG since Jan. 28 (21 games) and is up to 18 points tonight in the late 3rd quarter.
It is the best scoring stretch of his career. A great development for the Suns a month out from the playoffs. – 9:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns three-point shooting has been a big factor at 14/26, for 54%. Phoenix is 21-3 this season when it shoots at least 38% from the arc – 9:43 PM
The Suns have scored 31 points off the Pels’ 15 turnovers. That’s four points shy of tying the most the Pels have given up off turnovers in any game this season.
There’s still more than a quarter left to play. – 9:42 PM
Pelicans just killing themselves with all these turnovers. They’re up to 15 and it’s led to 29 points for the Suns.
We’re not even in the 4th quarter yet. – 9:40 PM
Good pass by Bridges.
Better finish by McGee
Craig for 3. #Suns back up nine. – 9:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Pelicans have 10 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points – 9:37 PM
Cameron Payne hit the floor again.
Right on that right wrist.
Fouled. Hit FTs. #Suns up five. – 9:34 PM
Pelicans aren’t going anywhere.
Down one. Timeout #Suns.
Shooting 53.6% from the field. On 9-2 run. 7:50 left in 3rd. – 9:27 PM
Deron Williams set his scoring record during Steve Nash’s final year in Phoenix. Was also Nash’s final All-Star here. Shows how long it’s been. – 9:23 PM
That was 17 second-chance points for the Pelicans in the first half. – 9:19 PM
11 👌's AND IT'S ONLY HALFTIME!
Tomorrow get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger® at a Valley @CarlsJr with the purchase of a fountain drink! pic.twitter.com/rqDxfPKqo9 – 9:15 PM
Book at halftime 🔥
19 PTS
5 ASTS
3 REBS pic.twitter.com/hRrejFNpSE – 9:09 PM
End of the 1st half: Suns 67, Pels 59
Valanciunas 13 pts & 7 rebs
Jones 13 pts
McCollum 10 pts & 5 assts
Pels started cooking on offense with CJ back, but they’re getting killed on defense. Suns are shooting 58.1 percent from the field, 11-18 on 3s. Book has 19 pts & 5 assts – 9:06 PM
HALF: Suns 67, Pels 59
– Herb: 13p, 2r, 2s
– CJ: 10p, 5a
– JV: 13p, 7r
– Jaxson: 8p
Pels: 53.2 FG%, 7/18 3P, 2/4 FT
Suns: 58.1 FG%, 11/18 3P, 6/6 FT – 9:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 67, NOP 59
Booker: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-13 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 11 Pts, 3-3 3P
Valanciunas: 13 Pts, 7 Reb
Pelicans were on a 14-2 run until the Suns closed with an 8-2 run of their own – 9:05 PM
Three straight possessions.
Three straight 3-pointers. 👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/rb4RuqMRbV – 9:05 PM
Ayton could’ve thrown that pass directly at Bridges, but a defender was in the area.
So he threw a bounce pass Bridges finished with a layup with 0.9 seconds left in 2nd quarter.
#Suns up 67-59 at half after Pelicans cut 14-point lead to two. – 9:05 PM
Crowder corner 3.
Answered by Hayes 2.
Herb Jones just stared down Jae Crowder for a split second after scoring a transition lay-in. Pelicans within 2! – 9:03 PM
The 1 through 5 switching sounds good with Ayton’s perimeter defensive ability, but it leaves the inside bare for offensive rebounds, particularly against bigger teams.
#Suns lead down to two. – 9:02 PM
And Herb Jones’ putback dunk makes it a 10-2 Pelicans run. New Orleans within 59-53 and a little over 2 minutes left in the first half. – 9:01 PM
Booker with 19 on 8-of-11 FGs (3-of-3 from 3).
Ayton with 10 on 4-of-5 FGs.
#Suns 61.1% FG, but are only up eight. – 9:01 PM
#Pelicans have reduced 14-point #Suns lead to eight, – 9:00 PM
It appears the Suns can just name the score they’d like tonight. – 8:57 PM
Suns are 9-for-13 from 3. Decent. – 8:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 24-14 in the 2nd quarter and the 3s are falling. Phoenix up by 14 now, Booker with 17 himself – 8:56 PM
The Suns have started off 9-of-13 on 3-pointers. Devin Booker has created a bunch of open looks in the corners by getting into the lane.
Pels have to do a better job of defending at the point of attack. – 8:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mercy, Book – 8:55 PM
Where does Jose Alvarado rank on your favorite player list? – 8:54 PM
Cam caps off a 7⃣-0⃣ run with a steal & score.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns are capitalizing on any #Pelicans mistake, with 14 pts off of 6 turnovers – 8:52 PM
Ayton jumper. #Suns up 10. – 8:51 PM
Payne with the deflection on one end.
Gets bucket on the other.
#Suns up six. Timeout Pelicans with 8:45 left in the half. – 8:46 PM
#Suns 33 #Pelicans 29 to start 2nd quarter. – 8:39 PM
End of the 1st: Suns 33, Pelicans 29
Jones 7 pts & 2 stls
Hayes 6 pts
Graham 6 pts
Booker 11 pts & 3 assts – 8:37 PM
Suns with 10 assists on 13 baskets through one quarter. Point Book is cooking. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 33, NOP 29
Booker: 11-3-2, 5-7 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 3-4 FG
Crowder: 6 Pts, 3 Ast
Jones: 7 Pts, 2 Stl
Suns held the Pelicans to 6 points in the final 7:01 – 8:36 PM
Booker misses his first shot.
5-of-6. 11 points.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Still pretty cool to see Herbert Jones picked by #Pelicans to shoot technical fouls after he was a 60% shooter in college. He’s also on the floor with a couple good FT shooters like Graham – 8:31 PM
#Pelicans have to think that Herbert Jones can become what Mikal Bridges is for #Suns. – 8:29 PM
That Pelicans start was all about the Suns just enduring it. Couple self-inflicted errors but Jones and Valanciunas hitting 3s is what it is.
They hit back with a 12-0 run and now lead by 3. – 8:27 PM
So, the Pelicans have scored 23 points in the first five minutes and we’ve already got a couple of Jaxson break aways and a Herb Jones steal. – 8:19 PM
Jaxson Hayes still thinks it’s Sunday – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The degree of difficulty on that Devin Booker jumper was insane – 8:17 PM
#Pelicans on the glass early.
Two offensive rebounds has led to five second-chance points.
#Suns down 13-10.
Timeout Phoenix with 9:11 left in 1st quarter.
#Suns 4-of-5 FGs (2-of-3 from 3).
#Pelicans 5-of-7 FGs (3-of-5 from 3). – 8:15 PM
Pelicans ahead of Suns 13-10 out of the gates. Both teams are on fire, with New Orleans having made 5-7 FGs and Phoenix, 4-5. Herb Jones leading the way with 6 points (a couple of 3s). – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving in the first half:
41 PTS
14-19 FG
6-7 3P
7-7 FT
The most points by anyone in a half since 2017 (Devin Booker 51). pic.twitter.com/kKRWPffpuU – 8:13 PM
DA gets us going!
Booker screen
Ayton jumper on first shot attempt.
Phoenix #Suns forward Cam Johnson remains out with right quad contusion
The Grizzlies set their fast break points record at 42 against the Pelicans last week.
21 already, with five minutes to play in the 2Q. – 7:57 PM
“They you got to watch out for the gators out here. I brought my m’fing dogs.” JaVale McGee.
“WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF!!”
And yes, that’s Deandre Ayton in a 3-point stance as #Suns take floor to face Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ESbkZyPJoK – 7:55 PM
Only two teams have both a better offensive and defensive rating than the Timberwolves this year: Phoenix and Memphis – 7:48 PM
#Suns #Pelicans starters.
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Magic ranked first in defensive rating in the NBA since the All-Star break.
The Nets just put 48 points on them in the first quarter.
Probably safe to say Orlando is losing that ranking after today (Orlando 107.3, Miami 107.4, Phoenix 109.2). – 7:40 PM
End of 1st QTR: Nets 48, Pelicans 30
Kyrie Irving (16 PTS, 6-8 FG), Kevin Durant (10 PTS) & the Nets are creating open shots effortlessly. Whether if it’s on a half court set or in transition, Orlando has no answer defensively. Overall, the Nets are shooting it at 74%. – 7:38 PM
First five in NOLA.
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:27 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herbert Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
“Just having had that. I’ve played with broken bones before, but that, I couldn’t even lift my leg up, let alone play in an NBA game. That’s where he is right now.”
Monty Williams on Cam Johnson, who will miss 6th straight game Tuesday with a right quad contusion. #Suns – 7:23 PM
En route.
@beatsbydre | #BeatsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/YOJmrwoNa8 – 7:06 PM
Tonight's @BannerHealth Health Update:
“He’s a scouting report unto himself.” Monty Williams on CJ McCollum, who is back after missing two games in #NBA health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/WtrtXZ6Tw9 – 6:58 PM
Over/Under 2.5 insane dunks from Jaxson Hayes tonight? – 6:54 PM
“We’ve seen those coverages for three years and we’ve been able to be pretty efficient. So it was actually good. We got a chance to learn. Next day in film session, you just saw a lot of heads go (nodding).” Monty Williams on handling doubles, blitzing with current group. #Suns pic.twitter.com/V6dnz4k6MC – 6:52 PM
“Being able to see his growth in the #NBA, I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing.”
However….
“Now we don’t him doing any of that tonight, but I’m proud of him.”
Pelicans coach Willie Green on Devin Booker as he coached him two seasons working as an #Suns assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/0LRUxmhdod – 6:46 PM
“His speed.”
Willie Green facing on Cameron Payne, who was out with wrist injury when #Pelicans beat #Suns last month. pic.twitter.com/6y9AzYTpkI – 6:27 PM
Willie Green. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/n3ue5cJKxY – 6:16 PM
We here. #Suns #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/rdKVve1g8E – 5:56 PM
You hear us talk all the time but now it’s your chance to give us your thoughts.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Still curious about what Gabriel Lundberg might bring to the table for the Suns? @msjnba joined me on the @PHNX_Suns Podcast to give us an idea of what to expect from Iffe:
youtube.com/watch?v=Rf5X47… – 4:36 PM
#Suns 14 games left.
10 on road.
6 vs. top 6 conference (Bulls, Nuggets, 76ers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Jazz)
4 vs. play-in (Pelicans, T-Wolves, Lakers, Clippers)
Remaining 4: Rockets, Thunder, Kings (twice)
W-L prediction w/o Chris Paul and with Cam Johnson say by next week? pic.twitter.com/s8Xf8bCi5G – 4:24 PM
10 of their last 14 regular-season games are on the road.
That’s not necessarily a bad thing for #NBA top road team.
#Suns 25-6 on road going into Tuesday’s game at New Orleans (28-40). Phoenix (54-14) still w/o Chris Paul (thumb) and Cam Johnson (quad) https://t.co/Q0dPgE7PkE pic.twitter.com/gL07fWKiCh – 3:23 PM
New Dunc’d On Prime: Jokic vs Embiid, and our apologies for blatant false advertising. Can we offer you some Trey Murphy III to make up for it? With @dannyleroux duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:23 PM
