SE Indiana woman surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana woman surrendered Tuesday to face federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Nancy Barron, 46, of Patriot faces charges including of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said.

She turned herself in at the federal courthouse in New Albany, the FBI said.

Investigators say Barron contacted them on Jan. 7, 2021, to say she had been inside the Capitol.

The FBI says it found multiple photos and videos of Barron inside and outside the building, asking where to find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

An FBI agent claims Barron lied during her official interview, claiming she was pushed into the building and that she tried to find an exit as soon as she was inside.

Barron’s surrender comes after three Indianapolis-area men were arrested Thursday on charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Nine other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.

__

This story has been corrected to show Schumer is Senate majority leader, not president pro tem.

