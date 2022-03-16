ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Richardson impressive in ahead-of-schedule return to practice

By Jacob Rudner
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Anthony Richardson underwent knee surgery in December, the timeline for his return to the gridiron was, at best, uncertain. According to the Gators’ sophomore quarterback, doctors said he shouldn’t expect to be fully cleared to practice “for months,” a grim outlook for someone who needed to make a positive spring...

247sports.com

State
Florida State
