Josh Harrison, Marcus Stroman excited to breathe new life into Sox, Cubs, respectively

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Spring Training is a fresh start for MLB teams and their players – and it's even fresher for some Cubs and White Sox.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Tuesday, a couple of big additions are looking to breathe new life into their respective teams.

The White Sox' newest offensive addition Josh Harrison was on the field with his new teammates. The veteran second baseman says he takes pride in what he can bring to this club on the defensive side as much as on offense.

Harrison is excited about joining a club that has high expectations.

"They went to the playoffs the past two years. For me, it's been seven years since I've been to the playoffs," Harrison said. "So, granted, this year has nothing to do with the previous two years, but I know what I bring to the table, and I know I'm a player that when I'm out there, I'm going to help this team get to the next level."

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman hopes to elevate the Cubs back to a team competing to be in the postseason. The team's big free-agent acquisition brings a big personality and a proven track record, and he expects to thrive under the pressure that comes with signing a big deal.

"I've been put pressure on my whole life. I'm someone who thrives under pressure. That's how I am. So, no, I'm not scared of it. I do embrace it. It's no different. I pitch essentially year-to-year," Stroman said. "I'm 5'7". I've been doubted. Every year, somebody thinks I'm going to have a breakdown. I'm a workhorse. I'm going to do this for the next five, seven – if I want to do it for 10, I'm going to do it for 10 years. I outwork everyone, and that's just how I am."

The Cubs and White Sox will kick off the Cactus League schedule with a split doubleheader Thursday, with one game at the White Sox' home Camelback Ranch and one over at the Cubs' home Sloan Park.