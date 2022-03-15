ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thumping Shrewsbury win has been on the cards insists Steve Cotterill

By Lewis Cox
Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSatisfied boss Steve Cotterill felt a heavy Shrewsbury Town victory had been in the offing for a while after his side ran riot against Morecambe. The Shrimps were fried at Montgomery Waters Meadow as Salop turned on the style and romped to a 5-0 victory to put further daylight between themselves...

