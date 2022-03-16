SC House passes budget plan with state employee, law enforcement raises & starting teacher salary increases

CHARLOTTE — Taxes are due in a couple of weeks and while the IRS only audits 1% of taxpayers, Action 9 wants to make sure you’re not one of them. Investigative reporter Jason Stoogenke has 10 pieces of advice to help you avoid being part of the 1 million taxpayers who will be audited once taxes are due April 18.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO