SC House passes budget plan with state employee, law enforcement raises & starting teacher salary increases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Bill 530, which is designed to give teachers in Mississippi pay raises. The bill will raise teacher pay by an average of $5,140 beginning in the 2022-23 school year. It also builds in pay increases for every 5th...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Lawmakers started debate Monday on a $14 billion spending plan filled with unprecedented surpluses. The top priorities are “reserves, raises, tax relief, and roads,” according to State Rep. Kirkman Finlay of Richland County. The plan, which would go into effect July...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis made two stops Monday touting the Florida Legislature’s efforts to increase teacher pay. The governor was in Fleming Island announcing $800 million in the budget this year for increasing both starting teacher pay and pay for veteran teachers. Raising starting teacher pay...
MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
WELLINGTON, Fla. (WKRC/WPEC/CNN Newsource) - Florida educators are getting a boost to their salaries, reports WPEC. The Florida House of Representatives and Senate approved a $112-billion budget with $800 million earmarked for teacher pay initiatives. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he's approving the budget line item. "This is something that...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House will begin debate on the state’s $14 billion budget Monday, but one billion-dollar bit of business probably won’t get settled until well into the spring. Lawmakers have an unprecedented amount of money to spend between the booming economy, federal stimulus...
CHARLOTTE — Taxes are due in a couple of weeks and while the IRS only audits 1% of taxpayers, Action 9 wants to make sure you’re not one of them. Investigative reporter Jason Stoogenke has 10 pieces of advice to help you avoid being part of the 1 million taxpayers who will be audited once taxes are due April 18.
Many of the more controversial bills approved during the state's 2022 legislative season related to schools and will affect teachers. Some will be more popular than others - such as the Stop WOKE act to name just one.
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s Office has announced that over $64,000 in grant money has been awarded to state law enforcement offices. The grant money includes funds for a small town in Dale County. Funds will be used to purchase equipment used to upgrade police departments.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The United States of America is still facing the high inflation crisis that started in 2021, and it has become even worse than in 2021. In February hit 7.9%, which is the highest in 40 years.
Comments / 0