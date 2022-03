You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Food robotics company, Mukunda Foods, on Thursday announced to have raised $5 million in a funding round led by Zomato, taking the company's post-money valuation to $30 million. The brand has previously raised funds from Ncubate Capital, Singapore Angel Network, and Indian Angel Network. Funds will be utilized to expand its reach across quick-service restaurants, cloud kitchens and fine dine segments. The company also plans to use a part of the raised capital to introduce multiple returns on investment based models to help the food and beverage businesses scale.

