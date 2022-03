(San Francisco, CA) -- DoorDash is trying to help ease the price at the pump for its drivers. The food delivery service announced a program that allows its drivers to get ten-percent cash back on gas. The drivers can use a prepaid business Visa card to fill up their tanks, even if they aren't working. The move is in contrast to ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, who announced a gas surcharge that will come out of customers' pockets. This comes as Triple-A reports the average cost of a regular tank of gas is four-dollars-and-16 cents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO