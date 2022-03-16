ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth retires after 16 seasons

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — One month after winning his first Super Bowl, the oldest starting tackle in NFL history is calling it quits. Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth announced he is retiring after 16 years. Drafted by the Bengals in 2006, Whitworth spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing with...

www.wcpo.com

NFL

Community Policy