Port Authority offering free rides through Sunday amid widespread staffing shortages, service disruptions

By Nate Doughty
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 12 days ago
It comes days after the region's largest transit agency...

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Port Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has gone into effect, the residual effects could have impact on thousands of local students and their ability to get to school. Pittsburgh Public leaders say they’re very aware of how this transit issue could impact the district. Port Authority buses provide transportation to around 2,400 Pittsburgh Public students. Now, the school system is encouraging families to use TripPlanner, an online Port Authority tool to find the quickest trips. In a statement provided to KDKA, Pittsburgh Public says: “Families should notify their school immediately if they find a trip cancellation directly impacts their child’s way...
