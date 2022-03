Following decades of acclaim as a prototyping method for designers and engineers, additive manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing, is rapidly growing as a means of manufacturing end-use parts at scale. That’s critical right now for four reasons. First, it provides an economical way to help companies adapt to global supply chain challenges. Second, it makes manufacturing more sustainable. Third, it enables customized and personalized manufacturing, including medical and dental applications. And finally, additive manufacturing does all of this while bringing innovative products to market at an accelerated pace.

