Big Tools Market Is Dazzling Worldwide with Major Giants Yellowfin, Domo, BOARD International

 1 day ago

Worldwide Big Tools Market In-depth Research Report 2022, Forecast to 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2022-2027). The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing...

Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Real Brands expands into EU market with Karanten distribution partnership

Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten of Budapest, Hungary. Karanten's initial product launch will feature RLBD's WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals. Karanten will be one of the first to carry RLBD's new PHAZE Sports line. "This strategic partnership marks the first expansion of...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

European organizations must turn attention to edge computing

European organizations have already won a gold medal when it comes to implementing cloud. They’re poised in pole position, with about four out of 10 workloads in the cloud, overtaking their US peers who stand at three out of 10. About the auhor. Nick Taylor is Cloud First lead...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Major Giants Yellowfin#Htf Mi#Ibm#Clicdata#Izenda Yellowfin#Big Tools#On Premises
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, Flexport, Ceva in ‘Their Own League’: Panjiva

Click here to read the full article. Digital freight forwarders Amazon, Flexport and Ceva Logistics made major gains in February as overall import volume reached record daily highs, according to new research from Panjiva. Leading the pack in terms of growth was Flexport with the company’s February imports up 95.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the report. Meanwhile, Amazon and Ceva notched their own gains for the month with import growth of 60.9 percent and 55.1 percent, respectively, from the year-ago period. “Both [Amazon and Ceva] have seen a dramatic increase in imports over the last 12 months, but growth may be...
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Oops: China Southern Boeing 737 Towed Into Mobile Staircase

A China Southern Airlines Boeing 737-800 struck a mobile staircase while being towed at an unknown airport in China. The plane's left wing clattered into the top of the staircase and toppled it over. The damage would appear to be minimal as the aircraft continued its flight duties. Boeing 737-800...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

How the U.S. Is Moving Closer to Delisting Chinese Firms

Some big-name Chinese stocks are facing the prospect of getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if they refuse to let U.S. regulators see their financial audits. A revived effort by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to gain access to audits of overseas companies that began under former President Donald Trump is continuing under President Joe Biden. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among 200-plus companies in the regulator’s crosshairs, and although the process has years to play out, investors have started to pay attention.
FOREIGN POLICY

