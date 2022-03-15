ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global market reached a value of US$ 50.3 Billion in 2020. Water treatment chemicals help in eliminating the impurities from water to make it fit for domestic...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Gases Markets Sourcing and Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights. NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Industrial Gases will grow at a CAGR of 6.59% by 2026. Prices will increase by 10%-12% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Flora Growth Enters Agreement To Bring Mind Naturals To Hong Kong, Global Markets

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $82.2 Billion Global Market for Nanotechnology by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Nanotechnology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Market Trends#Water Purification#Chemicals#Market Research#Imarc Group
Seekingalpha.com

Real Brands expands into EU market with Karanten distribution partnership

Real Brands (OTCPK:RLBD) entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Karanten of Budapest, Hungary. Karanten's initial product launch will feature RLBD's WA line of CBD-infused cosmetics and topicals. Karanten will be one of the first to carry RLBD's new PHAZE Sports line. "This strategic partnership marks the first expansion of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digitized Supply Chain Disrupts MENA Wholesale Industry, Boosts SMEs

Business-to-business (B2B) wholesale eCommerce has been gaining traction in recent years, with the emergence of a growing number of online marketplaces that are helping retailers save time and resources when buying goods in bulk. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, market fragmentation is high and businesses often...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy