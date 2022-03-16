ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Carnell Tate, 5-star wide receiver, names 3 SEC programs among top 5

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnell Tate, the No. 3 wide receiver in the Class of 2023, has named his top 5, and it includes 3 SEC programs. Tate, who is from Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy), is rated the No. 21 player in the class, and the No. 7 player in the state of Florida, according...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Chiefs add wide receiver

KANSAS CITY— Marquez Valdes-Scantling has reportedly signed a three-year deal worth about $30 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. Adam Schefter also says the dates are now set for the 2023 NFL Draft that will be held in Kansas City. The draft will be April 27-29, 2023. The Chiefs will have additional picks in that draft thanks to the Tyreek Hill deal from earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Bradenton, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Bradenton, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Sec#247sports Composite#Notre Dame
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former University of Findlay football’s starting offensive lineman Miles Davis found dead in Ohio

The University of Findlay in Ohio is mourning the death of former starting offensive lineman Miles Davis, who was found dead in his home on Sunday. Davis played under head coach Rob Keys and was actually one of his first recruits to Findlay. Davis worked his way into the starting line-up his final season and helped lead his offense to average 477.5 yards and 36.1 points per game.
FINDLAY, OH
The Spun

Herschel Walker Made Embarrassing Mistake On Saturday

Former football star turned political candidate Herschel Walker spoke at a rally featuring former United States president Donald Trump on Saturday. Walker, who’s running for Senate in Georgia, made an embarrassing gaffe while speaking at the rally on Saturday. The former college football and NFL star referred to Critical...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cam Newton report

The second Cam Newton era with the Carolina Panthers seemed to end in much the same way the first one did. With a realization that the two sides just wouldn’t be able to recapture the magic that made it so great in the first place. However, per a new...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy