Growing your own groceries invaluable

Oswegoland Senior and Community Center (OSCC) is launching a whole new initiative for community volunteers! The new building will allow the Center to offer expanded programming, activities, services, and special events for not just older adults but the entire community! To provide such extensive opportunities to the community it will take many volunteer hands. The Center is holding a general information and training session for interested volunteers and volunteer groups of all ages from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the new OSCC location, 3525 US RT 34 (former Oswego Police Station). Boy and Girl Scout Troops, service clubs, church groups, school clubs, high school teens seeking service hours, individual adults and older adults are all invited to the information and training session.
Comments / 0