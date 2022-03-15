Growing your own groceries invaluable

There’s nothing such as a global pandemic to make working folks examine how they feel about their employment position. Some took this opportunity to leave the workforce and start new business ventures, their passion, Many others were forced to find work for themselves due to layoffs. In 2021, the Census Bureau reported that more than 1.4 million applications were filed to form new businesses and this trend is likely to continue this year. New and prospective small business owners face even more ongoing challenges that are constantly changing. To help those in need, the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) will be host to a virtual workshop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 entitled, Breaking Down Barriers to Business Ownership.

AURORA, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO