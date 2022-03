Russia’s space agency has said it would return US astronaut Mark Vande Hei from the International Space Station on board Russia’s space capsule vehicle as scheduled amid tensions between the two countries over the situation in Ukraine. After spending nearly a year aboard the ISS, Nasa astronaut Mr Vande Hei – along with Russian cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov – is scheduled to return to Earth on 30 March on a Russian capsule. Critics wondered if Russia’s space agency Roscosmos would agree to bring the American astronaut back to Earth amid the sanctions imposed by the US. The...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO