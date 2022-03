The Coffee County Red Raider boys’ basketball competed Wednesday in the BlueCross state basketball tournament as they took on Dobyns Bennett. Head Coach Andrew Taylor had his team playing great defense in the first half helping Coffee County lead by as much as 8 points, 25-17 with 2:17 left in the 2nd quarter. The Raiders held off a late charge to lead 25-22 at the halftime break.

