ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

State revenue forecast: An extra $3.6 billion over this year and next

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oI9wc_0egJ6RTG00

High oil prices are helping state coffers at the same time they are hurting everyday Alaskans. The additional revenue to the State has created a projected $3.6 billion increase to the revenue forecast over this year and the next, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue’s Spring 2022 Revenue Forecast, which was released today.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested the Legislature to use some of the surplus to get immediate relief to Alaskans who are facing high fuel costs and 40-year record inflation hikes, and to secure the remainder in savings. He did not ask for spending expansion on government programs.

“Rising oil prices are benefiting government finances and hurting Alaskans,” said Gov. Dunleavy. “I’m asking the Legislature to help alleviate economic hardship for Alaskans now, by paying every eligible resident a PFD this year of at least $3,700. We must get funds into the hands of Alaskans now when the bills are due, not in a month’s time.”

Deputy Commissioner of Revenue Brian Fechter spoke to reporters at today’s news conference. “Due to current market conditions, we are presented with a tremendous opportunity to use this additional revenue to provide relief to Alaskans currently grappling with high inflation all while putting billions into savings to deal with future price volatility,” Fechter said.

The Revenue Forecast includes the Department’s spring forecast of oil price, oil production, and state revenue. The Spring 2022 Revenue Forecast can be found here: www.tax.alaska.gov

The Unrestricted General Fund (UGF) revenue forecast has been increased by $1.2 billion for FY 2022 and $2.4 billion for FY 2023. Forecasts for revenue have also been increased for all years beyond FY 2023.

“Under the 10-year outlook, we can have surpluses while paying the PFD,” Dunleavy said. “We can also rebuild our savings with these surpluses in the range of $11 billion over ten years, based on a conservative forecast of $70 plus per barrel to 2031.”

The transmittal letter presenting the Spring 2022 Revenue Forecast states, “in terms of petroleum revenue, the revenue forecast is based on ANS (Alaska North Slope crude) oil prices of $91.68 for FY 2022 and $101.00 for FY 2023, stabilizing at $77.00 by FY 2031. The oil price forecast is based on futures market prices through FY 2029, followed by an assumption that prices will increase with inflation thereafter. Based on the higher forecasted oil prices, petroleum is once again expected to be the largest source of UGF revenue for FY 2022 and FY 2023, contributing over 50% of expected UGF in each of those two years.”

As for oil production, “for FY 2021, ANS oil production averaged 486,100 barrels per day. ANS oil production is expected to average 481,800 barrels per day in FY 2022 and 502,300 barrels per day in FY 2023, before climbing to 576,600 barrels per day by FY 2031,” the transmittal letter states.

“As your Governor, I can’t choose the amount of the PFD. I wish the law gave me such authority, but it doesn’t. Only the Legislature can make this happen,” Governor Dunleavy said. “We have the resources. We have the duty to do something to help now. Alaskans are paying the price in these uncertain times. Rural Alaska is about to see the highest fuel contracts ever. Gas prices have gone up nearly a $1/gallon in a month in Southcentral. The consumer price index rose 7.9 percent, the fastest pace in 40 years. I urge the Legislature to offer relief to Alaskans now.”

The news conference can be viewed on Governor Dunleavy’s facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dunleavy asks lawmakers to suspend Alaska's fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Alaska residents could pay less for gas if the legislature approves a proposal by Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The governor is asking lawmakers to suspend motor fuel taxes until June 30, 2023. The state adds an 8-cents per gallon motor fuel tax and a smaller tax is charged for aviation and watercraft fuel, according to the governor's office.
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for cutting taxes to offset inflation

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's open to easing taxes on gas, food and lodging to help residents absorb the impact of inflation and energy costs. The Republican said he is willing to consider a temporary suspension of the state's 24-cent gas tax and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
KCRG.com

Iowa budget panel: Tax cuts reverse revenue growth next year

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state panel responsible for tracking Iowa revenue trends says growth continues at a good pace but that tax changes signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week could reverse that trend beginning next year. The Revenue Estimating Conference said Thursday that state revenue will...
FOXBusiness

Inflation costing average American household nearly $300 per month: report

Skyrocketing inflation rates are costing the average American household $296.45 in extra expenses, according to a recent analysis. Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, came to the number following the latest Labor Department data revealing that consumer prices spiked 7.9% in February, according to data obtained by FOX Business.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Oil And Gas#Ans#Alaskans#State#Legislature#Department
Reason.com

Elizabeth Warren Says the Solution to High Gas Prices Is Higher Taxes on Oil Companies

"Putin's war is causing gas prices to rise, but this is no excuse for large oil companies to pad their bottom line with war-fueled profits," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) along with an MSNBC video of her explaining her stance. "Senate Democrats are watching closely—and already working on a windfall profits tax." Warren also said that she gets "supply and demand—that prices go up" but that "profit margins should not go up, that's just oil companies gouging."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Citizens Voice

Gasoline tax break merited

As record-high gasoline prices advance further, inflation-weary consumers search for any possible relief. Public officials want to help drivers weather prices at the pump, which are expected to rise more under a ban on imports of Russian oil and surging costs for consumer goods. Pennsylvania’s average gas price hit $4.43 on Thursday, a record high, according to AAA. The national average was $4.31. Gas prices have jumped more than 20% over the last month.
The Day

Republicans call for temporary elimination of state gas tax

With gas prices at record highs, state Republicans are proposing the temporary elimination of the gross receipts tax on gas, which is currently about 26 cents per gallon. State Republicans also urged Connecticut's congressional delegation to push for the suspension of the federal tax, which is at 18.4 cents. If both policies are enacted, Connecticut consumers would save almost 45 cents a gallon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Must Read Alaska

Taxing anything that moves: Rep. Adam Wool bill would fleece personal car rentals through Turo

A bill authored by Fairbanks Democrat Rep. Adam Wool would tax the gig economy, such as those who rent their personal vehicles through car-sharing companies like Turo. Turo will probably stop allowing people to use its platform in Alaska if the HB 90 passes, because if people have to collect the tax for Turo, federal tax laws govern the company differently and treat these car owners more like employees.. For those who make a little money on the side by renting their personal cars out, it could be the end of a good side gig.
Land Line Media

Fuel tax relief pursued in at least 10 states

State officials across the country are pursuing efforts to provide price breaks on fuel tax collections. Advocates for trimming fuel tax collection at the state level say the time is right for the move. They cite new federal funding for transportation purposes, higher fuel costs, and budget surpluses that could cover reductions in fuel tax collections.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Attorney General announces collection of nearly $1 billion in state revenue

On Wednesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the office of the AG collected over $990 million in revenue for the state in 2021 through litigation and collection efforts. The Attorney General's office stated that for every dollar of taxpayer funding the office received last year, it generated $25.11. The...
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy