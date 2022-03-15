ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama CB Levi Wallace inks multi-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers

By AJ Spurr
 12 days ago
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he had gone undrafted in 2018 and spent his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Wallace originally joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on and earned a spot as a scholarship player later on in his collegiate career. He then became a starting cornerback, but did not draw much interest from the NFL. In 2018, Wallace went undrafted and signed to the Bills practice squad. He did not spend much time there, as he worked his way into a starting role in Buffalo’s secondary.

In his career, Wallace has started 52 games, recorded 219 tackles, six interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Now, Wallace will join the Steelers on a two-year deal valued at $8 million.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Wallace and other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy