Two candidates for Congress hold dueling fundraisers

Congressman Don Young and his Republican challenger Nick Begich are holding fundraisers at the same time on March 23.

The Don Young fundraiser will be held at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, while the fundraiser for Begich, dubbed “The People’s Fundraiser,” is taking place in the New Horizon aircraft hangar in Palmer.

Both fundraisers boast lists of dozens of co-hosts, with the Anchorage fundraiser having more names from Anchorage and Washington, D.C., and the Valley fundraiser more oriented toward the Mat-Su supporters of Begich.