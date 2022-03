A Wichita man was killed in a motorcycle accident near Lake Afton. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, in the area of MacArthur Road and 247 west.

The Sheriff's office says Lane Eberle, 50, missed a curve near the entrance to the lake, and went off the road hitting a concrete wall and metal gate.

He was transported to a Wichita hospital, but died a short time later.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.