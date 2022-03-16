ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Fatal accident in NW Wichita

By Knss Staff
 12 days ago

One person was killed in a deadly accident overnight in NW Wichita. It happened around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at 21st and Amidon. Officers found a man identified as Andrew Ornelas, 29, in the road with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that Ornelas was driving a silver Toyota Avalon eastbound on 21st when he lost control and collided with pole, causing the vehicle to flip, ejecting him from the vehicle.  No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries occurred.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor.

WICHITA, KS
