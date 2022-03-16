ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Real Estate Property Owners Saved From Reassessment Mess In Pittsylvania County by Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, was a busy day for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, who held three meetings today. They had a finance committee meeting, a work session, and a public business session. At the finance committee meeting, Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday presented the members with a proposed county budget, which will...

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pittsylvania County, VA
Pittsylvania County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Pittsylvania County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Administrator#Interim County

Comments / 0

Community Policy