Peru's Castillo Comes Out Fighting After Impeachment Vote, Slams 'Institutional Crisis'

By Marco Aquino, Carolina Pulice
International Business Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeruvian President Pedro Castillo on Tuesday rejected allegations of corruption and told Congress, which passed a motion to impeach him earlier this week https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/peru-congress-approves-impeachment-trial-against-castillo-2022-03-14, that all branches of government are in crisis right now. "Peru is going through an institutional crisis without precedent," Castillo said in a rare hour-long...

AFP

Peru's congress votes to debate presidential impeachment

Peru's opposition-dominated congress on Monday voted in favor of a motion to debate whether or not to impeach leftist President Pedro Castillo. This is the sixth time since 2017 that Peru's congress has filed a motion to impeach a sitting president.
