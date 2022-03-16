ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz confirm ‘painful’ split in heartbreaking announcements

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
VANDERPUMP Rules star Katie Maloney and husband Tom Schwartz confirmed their "painful" split in heartbreaking Instagram posts.

The announcement came after The Sun earlier exclusively reported Katie felt Tom "didn't step up" after 12 years together.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirmed their ‘painful’ split Credit: Instagram/Tom Schwartz
They were together for 12 years Credit: Instagram/Tom Schwartz
And both shared heartbreaking announcements Credit: Instagram/Katie Maloney

Katie, 35, shared the news in an all-text Instagram post along with two images of her and Tom, 39.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this," she began in her gut-wrenching March 15th admission.

"But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you."

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage."

The Bravo star continued: "This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose

"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she added, noting they were now on "different paths."

"We will continue to love and support one another's happiness," the TV star concluded before expressing gratitude for "the kind words and support."

"I’m so sorry," one fan commented as another wrote: "Love you guys."

Adam posted his own text-based Instagram message that struck a different tone.

"Well, this sucks," he wrote. "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f**kin' Instagram caption?

"I'm not ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful. Yes my heart aches."

He continued saying there's "no bitterness."

"You'll be in my heart," he added in the three long messages before sharing some images. "On my a**? Not so much."

The couple has fueled breakup rumors for weeks after the podcast host shared cryptic quotes about divorce and showed off photos that emphasized her without a wedding ring.

Tom's longer and more expletive-filled message also came as photos surfaced of the star looking stressed out in his first outing since the then-rumored split.

Tom looked stressed out in his first sighting since the now-confirmed split Credit: Trix Photo
He appeared to hide his wedding hand from the cameras while walking Credit: Trix Photo

'DIDN'T STEP UP'

Earlier, a source close to Katie and Tom exclusively told The Sun that while they have been “flip-flopping” whether or not to stay in their relationship, they are currently spending time apart.

“Katie and Tom have split and gotten back together and split and gotten back together. They’re currently not together, no.

“She’s doing her own thing right now,” the insider claimed.

“She hasn't filed for divorce yet but it’s been discussed. They’re just taking time apart right now and seeing what happens.”

The source added that the exact events that led up to the split is "Katie’s story to tell" and ultimately, the time apart is "her decision."

“She feels the fault is on him and he had his chances to be better but he didn’t step up to the challenge.

“Now she is focused on her own happiness, something that wasn’t prioritized in their marriage.”

A rep for Tom did not respond to The Sun's request for comment.

BARE HANDED

While Tom appeared to have his ring on in his first sighting ahead of the news, last week, Vanderpump Rules fans noticed Katie shared images that highlighted her bare hand without her wedding ring on.

Many agreed that the decision was a sign her marriage was in trouble.

Katie tied the knot to the TomTom co-founder in 2016 after dating since 2010.

Although they initially had a romantic ceremony, it was discovered years later that the couple never officially filed their documents with the court so they were not legally married.

In 2019, Lisa Vanderpump pushed them to make it official with a smaller Las Vegas ceremony - where they finally sealed the deal with the proper paperwork.

Throughout their 12-years together, many of their highs and lows played out on-camera - including his infidelity that was revealed two years after they wed.

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz confirmed their ‘painful’ split Credit: Getty
The Sun earlier reported that Katie felt Tom 'didn't step up' as a husband Credit: Instagram/Tom Schwartz
Fans noticed Katie appeared to not be wearing her ring in recent posts leading up to the shocking news Credit: Instagram/Reddit

