Emotional moment Kate Garraway’s husband Derek left bed after sleeping 20 hours a day to be in the garden with the kids

By Amanda Devlin
 1 day ago

THIS is the emotional moment Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper was able to leave his bed and spend time in the garden with his family.

Good Morning Britain host Kate appeared on ITV's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh to show her garden transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEoeS_0egJ0uwd00
Derek Draper smelt a flower as he sat outside with his wife Kate Garraway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bj3Nn_0egJ0uwd00
The couple spent quality time together in the garden

She has spent every free moment away from caring for covid-hit Derek making their green space somewhere special after their hellish time.

"The last two years have been very tough for everyone," said Kate.

"Our challenges have been my husband Derek got very sick in March 2020 and for a long period of time was in hospital in a coma.

"So we were in the garden on our own not knowing if he would live or die, trying to manage that fear.

"It made me view the garden in a whole different way".

Explaining she took up gardening as a new hobby, the 54-year-old has been growing plants to keep her family healthy.

"We want to make the garden into something more than just space to be," she added.

"I really want to grow some plants that will actually improve our health and wellbeing..

"If you look past the initial beauty of the plants, it can give you so much more."

Showing off the end result as she brought wheelchair-bound Derek out to see the transformation, Kate said: "I haven’t quite proved you can grow yourself well but I think I’ve definitely learnt you can grow yourself happier."

Derek caught Covid very early on the in pandemic and spent 374 days in hospital.

He is still very ill after suffering organ failure and clots on his lung. He may also never be able to walk again because the tendons and muscles in his legs have seized up from having been in an induced coma for so long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfAg3_0egJ0uwd00
Kate found a new passion while looking after husband Derek Draper Credit: Instagram

