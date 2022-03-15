Fourth-inning flurry of runs leads to Purdue baseball win

An assistant coach holds a ball with "15" written on it representing the number of victories thus far this season. The game ball was later given to the coaches' selection as Player of the Game.

A solo home run by senior third baseman Troy Viola began a half inning that seemingly would not end until Purdue had piled a total of eight runs.

The Boilermakers (14-0) defended their position as the only remaining undefeated team in the country against Dayton (7-5) in a one-game series. Purdue beat the Flyers 11-2 to to earn its 15th consecutive win, one short of the all-time consecutive wins record that dates back more than 100 years.

Troy Viola began the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field to bring the Purdue lead to 3-1.

Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz followed him with a swinging bunt to get on base. Junior right fielder Sam Franco snuck the ball between the shortstop and third baseman to put men on second and third. Junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote hit a ball through the same gap for an RBI single.

The Flyers suddenly faced a 4-1 deficit. Dayton brought in relief pitcher Andrew Zapka in an attempt to prevent further damage that would take a Dayton comeback completely out of the equation.

A well placed bunt by Albrecht went in and out of Dayton junior third baseman Keagan Calero’s glove to load the bases. Bolton then hit a ground ball through to right field for an RBI single.

In what was one step forward and two steps back, Zapka got Washington to swing at nothing for a strikeout, but the ball went past the catcher, allowing Lanzarote to touch home.

Zapka proceeded to walk two batters in a row to push the Purdue lead to 7-1.

Troy Viola came to the plate for the second time in the fourth inning, hoping to replicate his previous success. He hit a ball that fell just short of the right field wall, but it was enough to allow Bolton to score off of the sacrifice fly and extend the lead to 8-1. The long fourth inning continued on for the Flyers.

A throwing error by Dayton brought two more Boilermakers home to push the lead to 10-1. Mercifully for the Flyers, they managed to track down a fly ball to left field to escape the inning.

Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. stole second base in the first inning to go up to 10 steals on the season, allowing him to score off a sac-fly by junior designated hitter CJ Valdez.

Senior shortstop Evan Albrecht got to third after the ball got past the Dayton second baseman while Albrecht attempted to steal second. Curtis Washington Jr. crushed a ball to left field to get a double and bring Albrecht home and give Purdue a 2-1 lead at the end of the third inning.

Freshman starting pitcher Troy Wansing faced some resistance early in the first inning, walking the first batter, and giving up a single to the next. He caught Dayton center fielder Henry Strmecki between second and third to pick up the second out. A pop fly to the infield got him out of the inning.

A passed ball and a wild pitch put Dayton right fielder Alex Neff at third in the third inning, allowing him come home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

At the top of the sixth and trying to come back from a nine-run deficit, Dayton loaded the bases with two outs. Dayton freshman left fielder Andrew Casey pushed it to a full count, but senior pitcher Kyle Wade struck him out to escape the inning.

Purdue would add insult to injury as Viola hit a fly ball that fell just past the outreached glove of the Dayton second baseman for an RBI double to push the lead to 11-1 at the end of the sixth. The RBI was Viola’s third of the game, earning three RBIs in three at bats.

“I’ve been working really hard to get good pitches to hit and not chase as much as I did in the past, and that’s what I did today,” Viola said. “I got some good pitches to hit, took advantage of them, got some RBIs.”

The Boilermakers took advantage of their lead and used the opportunity to try some new arms out of the bullpen.

“The biggest thing for me is getting some guys that hadn’t been on the mound out there today and we were able to do that,” said Coach Greg Goff.

In their final chance to come back, the Flyers loaded the bases once more and scored one run, but two strikeouts ended the game.

The undefeated Boilers will travel to Illinois State for two games of a four-game series that begins Thursday at 6 p.m.