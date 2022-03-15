ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Fourth-inning flurry of runs leads to Purdue baseball win

By VAL ELLIS Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21xeC6_0egJ0EJT00
An assistant coach holds a ball with "15" written on it representing the number of victories thus far this season. The game ball was later given to the coaches' selection as Player of the Game.

A solo home run by senior third baseman Troy Viola began a half inning that seemingly would not end until Purdue had piled a total of eight runs.

The Boilermakers (14-0) defended their position as the only remaining undefeated team in the country against Dayton (7-5) in a one-game series. Purdue beat the Flyers 11-2 to to earn its 15th consecutive win, one short of the all-time consecutive wins record that dates back more than 100 years.

Troy Viola began the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field to bring the Purdue lead to 3-1.

Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz followed him with a swinging bunt to get on base. Junior right fielder Sam Franco snuck the ball between the shortstop and third baseman to put men on second and third. Junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote hit a ball through the same gap for an RBI single.

The Flyers suddenly faced a 4-1 deficit. Dayton brought in relief pitcher Andrew Zapka in an attempt to prevent further damage that would take a Dayton comeback completely out of the equation.

A well placed bunt by Albrecht went in and out of Dayton junior third baseman Keagan Calero’s glove to load the bases. Bolton then hit a ground ball through to right field for an RBI single.

In what was one step forward and two steps back, Zapka got Washington to swing at nothing for a strikeout, but the ball went past the catcher, allowing Lanzarote to touch home.

Zapka proceeded to walk two batters in a row to push the Purdue lead to 7-1.

Troy Viola came to the plate for the second time in the fourth inning, hoping to replicate his previous success. He hit a ball that fell just short of the right field wall, but it was enough to allow Bolton to score off of the sacrifice fly and extend the lead to 8-1. The long fourth inning continued on for the Flyers.

A throwing error by Dayton brought two more Boilermakers home to push the lead to 10-1. Mercifully for the Flyers, they managed to track down a fly ball to left field to escape the inning.

Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. stole second base in the first inning to go up to 10 steals on the season, allowing him to score off a sac-fly by junior designated hitter CJ Valdez.

Senior shortstop Evan Albrecht got to third after the ball got past the Dayton second baseman while Albrecht attempted to steal second. Curtis Washington Jr. crushed a ball to left field to get a double and bring Albrecht home and give Purdue a 2-1 lead at the end of the third inning.

Freshman starting pitcher Troy Wansing faced some resistance early in the first inning, walking the first batter, and giving up a single to the next. He caught Dayton center fielder Henry Strmecki between second and third to pick up the second out. A pop fly to the infield got him out of the inning.

A passed ball and a wild pitch put Dayton right fielder Alex Neff at third in the third inning, allowing him come home on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

At the top of the sixth and trying to come back from a nine-run deficit, Dayton loaded the bases with two outs. Dayton freshman left fielder Andrew Casey pushed it to a full count, but senior pitcher Kyle Wade struck him out to escape the inning.

Purdue would add insult to injury as Viola hit a fly ball that fell just past the outreached glove of the Dayton second baseman for an RBI double to push the lead to 11-1 at the end of the sixth. The RBI was Viola’s third of the game, earning three RBIs in three at bats.

“I’ve been working really hard to get good pitches to hit and not chase as much as I did in the past, and that’s what I did today,” Viola said. “I got some good pitches to hit, took advantage of them, got some RBIs.”

The Boilermakers took advantage of their lead and used the opportunity to try some new arms out of the bullpen.

“The biggest thing for me is getting some guys that hadn’t been on the mound out there today and we were able to do that,” said Coach Greg Goff.

In their final chance to come back, the Flyers loaded the bases once more and scored one run, but two strikeouts ended the game.

The undefeated Boilers will travel to Illinois State for two games of a four-game series that begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Exponent

3/16/22 WNIT, Purdue 82, Southern Ilinois 60

Brooke Moore came off the bench to score 27 points to lead Purdue (17-14) to an 82-60 victory in the first round of the WNIT Wednesday night in Mackey Arena. Moore was 10 of 15 from the field – including 4 of 8 from 3-point range – and 3 of 3 from the line. Rokia Doubia (13 points) and Jeanae Terry (10) also scored in double figures. With the win Purdue advances play at 8 p.m. Monday at Marquette.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3/17/22 NCAA Tournament First Round Practice

The No. 3 Seed Purdue Boilermakers entered the Fiserv Forum in preparation of their first round match up in the NCAA Tournament against the No. 14 Yale Bulldogs. Sophomore center Zach Edey, senior forward Trevion Williams, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and head coach Matt Painter appeared in a press conference in the morning. The entire Purdue team later held a practice on the floor. Purdue's game against Yale will tip off at 1 p.m. CST and will air on TBS.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Dayton, IN
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
The Exponent

NCAA tournament: Ranked fifth nationally in 3-point shooting, JSU gives Auburn reason to worry

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If Cinderella Jacksonville State can chew up favored Auburn in the NCAA tournament Friday, it likely would come three bites at a time. The 15th-seeded Gamecocks (21-10) are a 15.5-point underdog for their first-round game today against second-seeded Auburn (27-5), but they've got a weapon that has the Tigers wary of falling to a potential giant slayer: JSU ranks fifth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Exponent

Ivey wins 2nd All-American honor this season

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey has picked up his second All-American honor this season after the Associated Press tabbed him a second-team selection, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. The AP is one of four entities that make up the All-American awards, joined by the United States Basketball Writers Association, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Lincoln East standout, Husker recruiting target Malachi Coleman invited to All-American Bowl

Malachi Coleman put together an impressive junior season on the football field at Lincoln East, and he's putting together a heck of a stretch off the field in the offseason. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete has racked up scholarship offers, is now considered a consensus four-star recruit, and on Wednesday kept the honors rolling when he was invited to the All-American Bowl.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Goff
The Exponent

Purdue women's basketball to host veteran Southern Illinois team in WNIT on Wednesday night

When the Purdue women’s basketball team opens postseason, it’s going to see a veteran Southern Illinois team, both from the players and the coach. The Salukis (21-9) won their regular-season conference championship, but lost in the semi-final round of the post-season tournament eliminating them from the NCAA Tournament. So, the women’s NIT might provide some solace, but it was not where Southern hoped to be.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Assessing the contenders in Arizona’s QB battle; Jedd Fisch doesn’t want to let it linger

Four quarterbacks. Four developmental timelines. One goal. Such is the state of Arizona’s QB room as the Wildcats resume spring practice this week. Transfer Jayden de Laura, freshman Noah Fifita and returnees Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer are expected to get the majority of the snaps as spring ball proceeds. But UA coach Jedd Fisch doesn’t want a repeat of last year, when he divided the reps almost equally and didn’t name a starter until the eve of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Insult To Injury#College Baseball
The Exponent

Marcus Maye

Saints Agree To Terms With S Marcus Maye On Three-Year Contract. Maye, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league as a second round draft pick (39th overall) of the New York Jets out of the University of Florida in 2017.
NFL
The Exponent

031622-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Arizona's pro day: Trevon Mason details mental-health goals; Stanley Berryhill III runs a speedy 40. Notes from pro day at Arizona Stadium, including a defensive tackle’s struggle with mental health, a local product "checking a box" and more.
SPORTS
The Exponent

Saints Agree To Terms With S Marcus Maye On Three-Year Contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent S Marcus Maye on a three-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. Maye, entering his sixth NFL season, first entered the league as a second round draft...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Upcoming MHAW events

School of Electrical and Computer Engineering Mental Health Keychains and Snacks (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MSEE Atrium) Purdue Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers: Making some Friend(ship Bracelets) (noon to 2 p.m. at REC 317) Donate to the Trevor Project; Raising Cane’s Fundraiser (5 to 9 p.m. at...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy