College basketball: UW-Eau Claire's Ruden named to All-Region first team

Awards continue to pile up for UW-Eau Claire junior guard Jessie Ruden.

The Blugolds star was named to D3Hoops.com’s All-Region first team for Region 9 on Tuesday. Ruden was the Co-Player of the Year in the WIAC, and her standout showing for Eau Claire this winter will likely lead to more national honors.

Ruden averaged 18.8 points per game, leading the conference in scoring this season. She made 77 3-pointers, serving as one of the top long-range shooters in the WIAC.

She poured in 31 points in the WIAC tournament championship game against UW-Whitewater, helping the Blugolds capture their fourth tournament crown. She was a driving force all year for a team which reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

“She has matured through our program to become, in my mind, one of the best point guards in the country,” Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund said before the season.

Ruden’s presence was sorely missed in the NCAA tournament. The junior sat out both of Eau Claire’s NCAA games with an injury. The Blugolds fell to Millikin 59-56 in the second round after defeating North Central University in the opening round at Zorn Arena.

Eau Claire still managed to win a tournament game, but ultimately the star’s absence was felt.

“We had to move someone else into a point guard position who has not played point guard before,” Englund said following the Blugolds’ elimination from the NCAA tournament. “Jessie was playing 38 minutes a game for us, and was WIAC Player of the Year, and we had a couple of days to try to make that kind of adjustment. I can’t ask for more out of my group.”

Ruden wasn’t the only player with local ties named to the All-Region teams. Eau Claire North graduate Noah Hanson, who played at UW-River Falls, was a third-team selection in Region 9 on the men’s side.

Hanson was fourth in the WIAC in scoring with an average of 17.9 points per game. The senior guard ranked 10th in the conference with 5.9 rebounds per game. He scored a season-best 34 points against Northwestern-St. Paul in November.

Hanson is one of a few former North players to carve out a career with the Falcons recently. He was named a first team All-WIAC performer this season.

“Our classes (at North) kind of paved the way for younger generations,” Hanson told the Leader-Telegram in 2020, “to show that if you put time and effort in, you can really do some special things.”

Hanson was a three-year starter for the Falcons. He was an honorable mention All-WIAC performer last season.