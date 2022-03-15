ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Reasor's Says Expanded Curbside Pickup Led To Job Growth

By Amy Avery
 2 days ago
One good thing that came out of the pandemic is curbside pickup. Many stores added the service. Others that already had it, expanded it. Reasor's said it's helped them add more jobs. News On 6's Amy Avery had the story.

