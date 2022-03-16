ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Catalytic converter thefts in Smith County on the rise

By Diante Marigny
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeqXG_0egIzG9c00

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing another rash of catalytic converter thefts. According to the Smith County Sheriffs Office, used car lots in rural areas have been a target lately.

Catalytic converter stolen from East Texas bus barn

“It’s not really particular on what area they’re hitting on, they’re hitting all over the county,” said Sergeant Larry Christian. “But we have seen an uptick on 155 south.”

J&L Auto Sales are one of the car lots that have been burglarized. The owner, Jimmy Brown, says he’s reported more thefts in the last year than in his entire 40 year car sales career.

“[They need] to find a way to cut the source out for selling,” Brown said. “I have one car they stole the catalytic converter on… and it’s going to cost about $1,900 to put it back together, on top of waiting five months for the part to come in.”

Laura Recktenwald owns a business in Longview affected by this uptick in converter thefts.

“It’s very frustrating because it offered relatively little value to them,” she said. “I mean obviously if they can steal something that’s worth a couple hundred dollars I understand it might be a temptation, but it costs the business owner a lot more than that [to replace].”

She was told she’d have to pay $1,500 and the part is on an indefinite back order.

2nd suspected catalytic converter thief who crashed into Tyler PD patrol car arrested, 3rd man still missin

Law enforcement encourages business owners to make sure they have working cameras because a lot of the investigations go unsolved because there were no surveillance cameras around.

A bill was passed on September 1, 2021, that prohibits people from buying a catalytic converter without taking fingerprints from the seller but as of now, Smith County law enforcement said thefts in East Texas are still on the rise.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas deputy shoots rattlesnake, stopping attack

WARNING: The images below may be graphic for some viewers. BEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Bee County sheriff’s deputy shot a rattlesnake, that was ready to attack, while out on a call about a stolen vehicle, according to officials. Sgt. Villareal was at a cemetery in Normanna where deputies had located a stolen vehicle […]
BEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Body found in Tyler, police searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are searching for a suspect who is accused of murdering a 53-year-old man and is considered “armed and dangerous,” officials say. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Eugene Jones, 26, of Tyler. The bond on the warrant for murder, a first degree felony, is set at $2 […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Home damaged in Overton fire

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – A home in Overton was destroyed in a fire on Friday. According to the Overton Fire Department, they got calls reporting smoke coming from a structure. The first units on the scene reported heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the roof vents. “Units made a quick knock down and opened […]
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Rusk County fire contained, units clear scene

(FINAL UPDATE) — Officials with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management have confirmed that the wildfire has been contained, with all units having cleared the scene. Officials advised that a substantial amount of smoke from the fire that would settle along the lower areas during the cooler temperatures of the night. All homes and […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead after head-on crash in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people died in a crash in Angelina County on Thursday. According to a DPS report, 46-year-old Brenton Tarver and 54-year-old Nelda Standley, both from Lufkin, were killed in the wreck. DPS said that Tarver was driving a 2001 Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Highway 103. Witnesses said there was a […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#East Texas#Used Cars#Catalytic Converters#J L Auto Sales#Tyler Pd
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, stolen guns recovered in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and stolen guns were recovered early Thursday morning by Nacogdoches police. Eric Soto and Kevin Martinez-Castrejon, both 24 years of age and from Nacogdoches, were arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. At around 3:09 a.m., officers received a call of a disturbance at an apartment […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department are investigating what they believe to be a suspicious death. 53-year-old Johnny Robinson was found unresponsive on a couch in the 500 block of Melton Street at 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. Robinson was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center. He died there on […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County car chase ends in rollover crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A chase between a man and Smith County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday afternoon ended with the man crashing his vehicle into a ditch off of Highway 69. Initially, Whitehouse police responded to a call from a residence after a woman reported that there was a man in her yard arguing […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy