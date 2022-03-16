ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Barack Obama Narrates Docuseries on National Parks, ‘Hotbed for Scientific Research’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 12 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The soothing voice of former President Barack Obama will help tell the story of the world’s most famous national parks. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for Our Great National Parks , an inside look at the beauty, nature and importance of parks in places such as Chile, Indonesia, and Kenya. The docuseries arrives via Netflix on April 13.

“A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on Earth,” says Obama in the trailer, before he’s seen walking on a beach. “Join me in a celebration of our planets’ greatest national parks and wilderness.”

The five-part docuseries will travel from Monterey Bay in Northern California to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Tsavo National Park in Kenya, and Patagonia in Chile. A nature protection campaign will also launch alongside the series, per Deadline .

This is the first time the former president appears on screen for a show produced by the production company he launched with Michelle Obama , Higher Ground Productions . The series was announced last year, but never mentioned the former President’s involvement. The docuseries is being executive produced by James Honeyborne, Tonia Davis, and Obama.

“When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they’d become,” Obama narrates as clips of sloths (“This sleepy sloth might save us all,” he says), elephants, and icebergs are shown backed by Skip Marley’s “Faith.” “They’re a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research.”

Obama co-hosted Renegades: Born in the USA podcast on Spotify in 2021 alongside Bruce Springsteen. He also executive produced Ada Twist, Scientist , We the People and Waffles + Mochi last year as part of Higher Ground Productions.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Suing Hillary Clinton for Trying to ‘Destroy His Life’ With Russia Collusion Accusations

Click here to read the full article. It’s pretty clear at this point that Donald Trump is never going to move past losing the 2020 election. He’ll be complaining about it for the rest of his life, just as he’ll never stop complaining about the Russia investigation — which he’s now suing Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and a host of others over, claiming they conspired to falsely accuse him of collusion ahead of the 2016 election. The 108-page lawsuit, filed Thursday in a Florida federal court, accuses the defendants — including Clinton, Comey, Christopher Steele, Peter Strokz, the Democratic National Committee,...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Dog Bite Lawsuit: Singer Says Housekeeper ‘Only Heard’ Bloody Attack On Sister

Click here to read the full article. Chris Brown says the housekeeper who claims one of his dogs “viciously” mauled her sister at his Los Angeles home has no standing to sue because “she only heard the dog barking and her sister screaming” – she didn’t actually witness the alleged attack. In a new court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, Brown and his lawyer asked a judge to reject the woman’s civil lawsuit, which was filed last year. They call her a “remote bystander” who has no standing to sue. Patricia Avila claims in her lawsuit that she and her sister were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Times

Barack Obama tests positive for coronavirus

Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday on social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mr. Obama said he had been vaccinated and boosted, as had former first lady Michelle Obama, who has tested negative. “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Skip Marley
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Scientific Research#Yellowstone National Park#Higher Ground Productions
Rolling Stone

Trump Degrades His Own General as an ‘Idiot’ Before Gushing Over ‘Smart’ Kim Jong-un

Click here to read the full article. Before Donald Trump took the stage in Commerce, Georgia for a campaign-style rally Saturday night, those in attendance were shown a monologue by General George Patton. It wasn’t the actual Patton; like most what took place on stage Saturday night, it was someone acting a part. In this case, it was the general as played by George C. Scott in the 1970 Academy Award-winning film Patton. Within the hour, Trump had called the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — Gen. Mark Milley — a “freaking idiot.” “Where the hell are our General Pattons?”...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Professional Bigot, Tells Pete Buttigieg Stay Out of Girls’ Bathrooms

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Geo.) on Saturday for some reason demanded that Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, “stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” During a brief speech at a rally headlined by ex-President Donald Trump, Greene touched on the typical points of emphasis for a MAGA-devotee such as herself, namely the Jan. 6 insurrection and Hunter Biden’s laptop. The freshman congresswoman — also a full-time online troll who has appeared on the white-nationalist gathering speaker’s circuit — also told her home-state audience that she intends of defeating a lawsuit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Rolling Stone

Republicans Shrug at Glaring Conflict of Interest in Clarence Thomas Ruling on Election-Related Cases

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas waged a QAnon conspiracy-fueled push to get White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to help overturn the results of the 2020 election at the same time her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was ruling on cases pertaining to it. Democrats, legal scholars, and other observers are calling for Thomas to recuse himself from future election-related cases. Republican Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, however, aren’t too concerned. Neither is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Speaking at an event in Florida on Friday alongside Jordan, McCarthy dismissed calls for the conservative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ginni Thomas Pushed for Republican Lawmakers to Overturn the Election, Too

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, not only pushed White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to work to overturn the 2020 election results — she also urged Republican lawmakers to go “out in the streets” to protest the election, NBC News reported on Friday. In November 2020, Thomas wrote an email to an aide to incoming Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-Ind.), claiming that RSC members weren’t being as tough as Freedom Caucus members regarding the election. Until they were, according to the email, she would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s opening track, “Bitter,” offering advice about staying true to oneself — shows her vulnerable side as she takes the opening verse. “I just wanna be everything you need/I wish you could see how you hurting me,” she sings. “I got no more love, this time, I’m done...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Biden Says He’d Be ‘Fortunate’ to Run Against Trump Again in 2024

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden wants a rematch with Donald Trump. The president while speaking in Brussels on Thursday was asked if there’s anything he and NATO are trying to do to prevent their work from being undone should Trump or someone like him win the presidency in 2024. Biden said no, touted his foreign policy experience, and said he’d actually welcome a rematch with Trump, who he has continued to refrain from citing by name. “The next election I would be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said. President Biden on Donald...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Triple Play: This Deal Gets You Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ Together for Just $14

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Looking for something new to watch from home right now? We’ve spotted a deal that gets you unlimited access to three of the most popular streaming services for about the price of a sandwich and coffee. Enter: the Disney+ Bundle. How Much Is the Disney Bundle? Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ have teamed up to offer a bundle deal that gets you access to all three streamers for just $13.99 a month. That’s $14 total...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

A Rap Pioneer Goes on Trial for Murder. Was It Calculated or Self-Defense?

Click here to read the full article. In 2017, rapper Kidd Creole was living a quiet life. The artist, who achieved fame in the early 1980s as an original member of watershed hip-hop collective Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, worked at a copy shop in Manhattan. He no longer received attention — let alone the adulation of crowds — but typically minded his own business, sporting earbuds during his daily commute to work. By all accounts, the man born Nathaniel Glover was a normal 57-year-old guy who lived alone in a one-room Bronx apartment. But around midnight on Aug. 1...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy