Washington, DC

Suspect arrested in shootings of homeless people in NYC, DC

By Basil John
 12 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with five shootings targeting homeless people in New York City and Washington D.C.

“We’ve got our man,” D.C Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Less than 24 hours after the mayors of NYC and D.C. called for help hunting down this suspect, he was found and arrested.

“The cooperation and exchange of leads between the NYPD, the Metropolitan Police Department, the ATF and the FBI Task Force were extraordinary,” NYPD Detectives Chief James Essig said.

30-year-old Gerald Brevard is suspected of killing two and injuring three other homeless people in separate attacks. Surveillance video shows ATF agents arresting Brevard outside a gas station in Washington D.C.

“He attempted to flee briefly, but they were quickly able to apprehend him,” Contee said.

D.C. police and NYPD say the arrest came after they released clear pictures and videos of the suspect on Monday and multiple tips came in.

“Led us directly to contacts, movements, locations and a name,” NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

“It was extremely helpful to making sure that we really kind of tied everything together,” Contee said.

Brevard is now charged with first-degree murder, assault with the intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon, with additional charges expected in New York. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says the quick arrest shows what law enforcement is capable of.

“If we can do this in this case, we can do it in every case,” Bowser said.

Investigators did not provide a motive for these attacks and have not confirmed if Brevard planned to do more.

