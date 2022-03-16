ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP source: Panthers add Foreman, re-sign Haynes, Chandler

 12 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers added depth to their backfield by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract with running back D’Onta Foreman, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be made official until Wednesday.

Foreman filled in for the injured Derrick Henry last season and ran for 566 yards and three touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught nine passes for 123 yards,

The 6-foot-1, 236-pound Foreman gives the Panthers something they lacked last season — a big back behind Christian McCaffrey. Foreman has spent four seasons in the NFL, running for 987 yards and five TDs.

The Panthers announced they have re-signed defensive end Marquis Haynes two a two-year contract and safety Sean Chandler to a one-year deal.

