Sundqvist scored Detroit's lone goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Lightning. Sundqvist has made a positive first impression with his new team, adding two goals and an assist through three games with the Wings. His fantasy value with the Blues was meager due to limited ice time (13:21), but the Original Six club is using him in a top-six capacity with power-play responsivities to boot. Keep an eye on him while he's running this hot.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO