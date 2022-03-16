ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Attending camp

 12 days ago

Alvarez has been participating in the Dodgers' minor-league camp and is expected to open the season with one of Los Angeles' affiliates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Signed out of Cuba...

CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Impresses again Sunday

Brash fired three scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Athletics on Sunday, recording six strikeouts. The surging right-hander made yet another excellent case for inclusion into the starting rotation, with Danie Kramer of MLB.com reporting Brash utilized all of his high-90s fastball, slider/curveball combination and even a changeup with great effectiveness. Brash's heater also hit 98 mph consistently, leaving him satisfied with how his arsenal is coming along. "The slider is getting there," Brash said. "It usually takes me a little bit, but it was definitely a lot better today and I threw a lot of curveballs; mixed in both today. But yeah, I'm getting a feel for both pitches."
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Darien Núñez Optioned, Beau Burrows Re-Assigned To Minor League Camp

The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned Darien Núñez and re-assigned Beau Burrows to Minor League camp for a third round of Spring Training roster cuts. Burrows was among the several players to sign a Minor League contract with the Dodgers during the offseason. He was expected to start their Cactus League opener, but Clayton Kershaw wound up taking the mound instead.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh VanMeter: Designated for assignment

VanMeter was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Sunday. VanMeter was slated to serve as a utility man in 2022, but he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks acquired Sergio Alcantara from the Cubs on Sunday. VanMeter made 112 appearances for Arizona last year and hit .212 with six home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs and three stolen bases.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: Optioned to minors

McKay was optioned to minor-league camp Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay underwent thoracic outlet surgery in November, though he reported to camp fully healthy. He didn't enter a game with the big-league club in spring training, and he will likely need a significant ramp up period after tallying only 12.2 innings and 25 plate appearances in 2021.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Alvarez: Clubs homer Thursday

Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. The Mets' top prospect didn't start the game and his long ball came in the eighth inning against career minor-leaguer Aneurys Zabala, but it was still an impressive display from Alvarez. The catcher slugged 22 homers with an .889 OPS in 84 games for High-A Brooklyn last season as a teenager, and how he performs against much older pitchers in the high minors this year will go a long way toward determining his big-league ETA.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could win spot in rotation

Winder could win a spot in the Minnesota rotation to begin the season, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Winder gave up two hits and a walk but had three strikeouts in two innings in his firs spring outing Wednesday. Winder didn't pitch in the minors last year...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Removed after HBP

Cron was removed from Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks in the top of the fifth inning after being hit in the head by a pitch, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Cron went down hard after being hit by a pitch, but he got up shortly after...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kevin Padlo: Sent to Triple-A

Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. Padlo has been with the Mariners in big-league camp but won't be on the Opening Day roster. He made his major-league debut last season with 10 appearances but spent most of the year at the Triple-A level, where he hit .224/.305/.443 with 20 home runs, 62 runs and 58 RBI in 95 contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Joshua Fuentes: Signs minor league deal with Jays

Fuentes has signed a minor league deal with Toronto, reports Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca. Fuentes will join the Blue Jays organization after appearing in 95 major-league games in 2021 with the Rockies. The infielder slashed .225/.257.351 in 2021 and was outrighted to Triple-A in October.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Carted off field

Vaughn was taken off the field on a cart after suffering an apparent injury in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Vaughn started Sunday's matchup in right field but went down after making a diving catch in the bottom of the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Sitting again Sunday

Machado (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 29-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup with back tightness and will remain sidelined for Sunday's contest. Manager Bob Melvin said there's no worry about Machado's status for Opening Day, but it's still worth keeping an eye on the third baseman's status until he's able to retake the field.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Jhoan Duran: Could win big league role

Duran is a candidate to win a spot on the pitching staff to begin the season, MLB.com reports. "I wouldn't put him in a box, saying he's going down soon and that's the end of it," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We're going to keep letting him pitch and let him show us what he is right now. I think he's getting to that point in his career where he's right on the brink of helping a big league team win a lot of games."
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Exits after five pitches

Fairbanks exited his Grapefruit League appearance Sunday with a team trainer, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fairbanks threw only five pitches prior to a visit from the trainer. Topkin speculated that Fairbanks suffered a shoulder injury, which would jeopardize his availability to begin the regular season. Fairbanks' absence would likely open additional save opportunities for Andrew Kittredge and J.P. Feyereisen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Undergoing MRI

White will undergo an MRI on his hip Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. White tweaked his surgically repaired hip during Thursday's Cactus League game against Cleveland, and his MRI should provide a better idea of the severity. If he's forced to miss any time to begin the season, Luis Torrens and Abraham Toro would likely serve as the primary backups at first base behind starter Ty France.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Debut delayed

Molina had his first appearance of spring training pushed back from Sunday to Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina missed the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter. There is no injury concern for Molina. Instead the veteran simply wanted to get more swings in the cage prior to taking the field. He is now set to catch for Adam Wainwright on Monday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Scott Kingery: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Kingery (shoulder) was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Injuries and underperformance have been the story of Kingery's career ever since he signed an extension prior to his major-league debut back in 2018. He owns a career .229/.280/.387 slash line and has only received 143 MLB plate appearances across the last two seasons. The 27-year-old is due to make $6 million this season but isn't on the 40-man roster and doesn't appear to be part of the team's plans. He's still recovering from shoulder surgery, a procedure he underwent back in July, so he didn't get the chance to make an underdog bid for a roster spot as he's not yet ready for game action.
MLB

