Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Attending camp

Brash fired three scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Athletics on Sunday, recording six strikeouts. The surging right-hander made yet another excellent case for inclusion into the starting rotation, with Danie Kramer of MLB.com reporting Brash utilized all of his high-90s fastball, slider/curveball combination and even a changeup with great effectiveness. Brash's heater also hit 98 mph consistently, leaving him satisfied with how his arsenal is coming along. "The slider is getting there," Brash said. "It usually takes me a little bit, but it was definitely a lot better today and I threw a lot of curveballs; mixed in both today. But yeah, I'm getting a feel for both pitches."

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO