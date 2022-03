Miranda (jaw) entered Saturday's game against Atlanta as a substitute, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Miranda left Friday's game against the Pirates with a bruised jaw after getting struck in the face by an errant throw, but he avoided serious injury. He's back in action just one day later, so he should be able to continue making his push for an Opening Day roster spot. Whether or not he'll be given a legitimate chance to break camp with the team is unclear, but he could eventually be part of the plan to replace Josh Donaldson at third base.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO