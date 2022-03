Safe to say Britney Spears does not keep up with the Kardashians, but that doesn't mean she isn't totally fascinated by the men in their lives. Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 22, to repost a video from Scott Disick's Instagram Story, which showed him hanging out with Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Pete took control of the camera, filming himself on the couch while Scott and friends took a nap during their movie night. The caption read, "Boyz night was wild."

