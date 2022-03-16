Grizzlies ready for a semifinal battle against Warriors

COOK — Picking up a three-point win over Deer River just 12 days ago, the North Woods boys’ basketball team will get another look at the Warriors tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.

With the teams very familiar with each other already and a trip to the 7A championship on the line, Grizzlies head coach Will Kleppe expects another tough game between the two squads with both sides bringing their best stuff.

“I think with both of us 2-0 in the tournament now, there aren't a lot of surprises to be found out,” Kleppe said Tuesday evening. “I think it’s going to come down to which team executes and limits their mistakes in a game like this.”

And while North Woods earned the 78-75 win back on March 4, they did trail for nearly the entire contest, only gaining a lead with under five minutes to play. If forced to play from behind again, Kleppe says the Grizzlies will only make it harder on themselves a second time around.

“We have to come out and have a good, fast start. It took us a while to warm up and make some baskets when we played them up at North Woods. So we hope to come out early and just get aggressive right from the first jump ball.”

Much like the other 7A quarterfinal games, both No. 2 North Woods and No. 3 Deer River found themselves on upset alert Saturday against Northland and Chisholm, respectively. Returning to Romano tonight, Kleppe says the nerves from the Northland game should be put to rest now.

“It was our first game on the big floor and everybody experiences that same feeling. Looking at all the scores from Saturday, it kind of fits with what everyone has been saying about Section 7 this year. There’s six, seven, eight teams that can compete and be right in the mix and that’s exactly what we saw.”

While both sides have their star players, both programs are also accustomed to sharing the ball and putting numerous players in double figures. For Deer River, Ethan Williams, Rhett Mundt, Sam Rahier and Ty Morrison all had 10-plus points in their first meeting, while TJ Chiabotti, Brenden Chiabotti and Sean Morrison all finished in double figures for the Grizzlies. On matching up with the Warriors’ threats, Kleppe says his players will need to adhere to their assignments defensively.

“They’re willing to have any guy put shots up. We know what our assignments are defensively and we know the tendencies in those matchups so our plan is to limit them the best we can. Hopefully we can force them into some shots and situations that they’re not the most comfortable with. It’s going to boil down to getting stops and putting the ball in our hands.”

In addition to their most recent meeting, the two teams met in the 7A semifinals last year where the Warriors downed the Grizzlies on their way to the Section crown. When it comes to motivation and playing in more high-pressure situations, North Woods is prepared for another intense playoff game.

“There’s that extra motivation from last year and I think, mentally, our guys are comfortable. We had a good practice [Tuesday] but we’re not taking anything for granted. Whether it’s our win over them or them knocking us out last year, we’re well prepared to keep on the floor in the tournament.

“I don’t expect to see a lot of nerves from either team after the games that were played on Saturday. TJ has been in these high pressure games for us for years now and Deer River won the section last year so they’ve been there too. Both sides should be comfortable and both are going to come ready to win.”

Ultimately, the Grizzlies are hoping for an exciting playoff atmosphere they can thrive off of.

“We expect a great tournament crowd. We’ve seen that so far with the games on Saturday. We like being back in the big venues. People are expecting a good game and a good atmosphere and I think we’ll have plenty of that tomorrow night.”

—

Tonight’s contest between North Woods and Deer River is set to start at 7 p.m. at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium.