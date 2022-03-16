Cardinals hit the ice for Intro to Curling

TOWER — Winter came in like a lion and for the sake of northeastern Minnesota whitetail deer — which has seen its population pummeled by Mother Nature over the last several years — the hope is it goes out like a lamb. Heading into this week the Winter Severity Index (WSI) — the tool by which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources measures the impact of the season on deer — was showing most of the Tower wildlife area is hovering around the upper ranges...

