Cardinals hit the ice for Intro to Curling
A Hibbing Community College Funspiel was held Saturday, March 12, at the Hibbing Curling Club. A total of four teams took part in the spiel. It was a way to introduce the students to the world of curling. Taking part in the event were from left, row one, Jorge Chagerben (Ecuador) and Diego Escamilla (Mexico). Back row, Elizabeth Milani, Bryanna Hanson, Miriam Milani, Noah Villareal (Kansas), Adrien Silva (Puerto Rico), Caden Willis (Montana), Eric Lerma (Colorado), Kael Willis (Montana), Madi Owens (Keewatin), Matthew Jeska (Nashwauk), Kazdion Mount (Oklahoma), Kerry Milani and Jose Figueroa (Valenzuela). HCC would like to thank the curling club for allowing them to use the facility.
