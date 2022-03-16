Tigers and Rangers meet for a trip to 7A title game

DULUTH — Two of the area’s best teams are set to square off tonight in a Section 7A semifinal contest with No. 1 Cherry taking on No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl at UMD’s Romano Gymnasium beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The two teams have met once this season with Cherry taking the 90-77 win back on Dec. 6. It was just the second game of the season for both squads and Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta and Tigers head coach Jordan Christianson don’t expect tonight’s game to be much like the first meeting.

“Comparing the two teams back then to now, I don’t think it’s going to be remotely close to what it was last time,” Christianson said at Tuesday’s practice. “Each of us had about two weeks of practice and one game under our belts. That was almost four months ago. They’ve gotten a whole lot better and so have their roleplayers. I think we’ve gotten better too. It’s a brand new game and I don’t think our guys can look back at that game and think it’s going to be a cakewalk.”

For MI-B, an abundance of turnovers proved to be a problem during their first meeting, something they’ll need to clean up if they hope to win.

“We have to be a little bit smarter with the ball and we have to handle their aggressiveness,” Buffetta said of Cherry. “To their credit, they’re a very aggressive team and they do it well. We have to be able to handle that. If we do that, we can make it a good game.”

Both teams draw a lot of attention with their star players: Cherry sophomore Isaac Asuma and MI-B junior Asher Zubich. The meeting between the two should be electric, with both sides knowing they’ll need to limit the pieces around each of them if they hope to find success.

“They have Isaac running the show over there but they surround him with a whole bunch of guys who can shoot the ball. They play with a lot of energy and they’re tenacious on defense. We have to be able to counter all that stuff with what we do well.”

Christianson had similar sentiments concerning Zubich.

“He’s going to score no matter what. For us, it’s not going to be to hold him under 10 points because I don’t think anyone can really do that. But we’ll want to make his looks tough and make him work for his buckets. We’ll need to limit their supporting cast. [Nik] Jesch has about 18 points a game and they have guys off the bench that can really shoot it as well.”

In the Tigers’ quarterfinal win over South Ridge, Cherry found themselves deep in foul trouble for long stretches of the game. Christianson hopes that won’t be the case again tonight, but is confident his players will step up if the issue pops back up.

“We want our guys to play a certain way, especially on defense. I don’t want them to play to the point of not trying to foul because it’s naturally going to happen with our style of play. But if it happens again, we’ll have guys step up like they did the other day. We have guys who are ready to roll in games like this.”

It’s been a number of years since either team has made it this deep into the Section 7A Tournament. Both squads bowed out in the quarterfinals last year. Now, only one will make it out of the semifinals.

“Our game with Marshall is the kind of experience we need,” Buffetta said concerning their last game. “We had to throw everything at them to pull that one out and I think Cherry will be the same kind of game. We’re in similar positions this year so hopefully we can win and get more experience and build upon that.”

Christianson says the close quarterfinal game, along with the pressure of being the No. 1 seed, is something he hopes his team has embraced, instead of running from.

“We’re the one seed. There’s going to be pressure but we want to embrace it and face it head on. Our guys know how to remain calm in the chaos of an intense game. It’s going to come down to if we can trust our preparation. We’ve done what we can in practice in the regular season and now we need to trust that we’ll do the right things tomorrow.”

With all four 7A quarterfinal games ending with margins of less than 10 points, a trip to state is truly up for grabs with the four teams remaining.

“I thought going into the quarterfinals that all eight teams left had a chance to win it all,” Buffetta said. “Right now it’s down to four and I think that still holds true with the four left. We all have quality players. We all play hard. It should be a fun pair of games and whoever survives will make for an exciting championship game on Friday.”