ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Tiny 1960s Peel P50 car with top speed of 38mph sells at auction for £111,000

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOsrP_0egItYIW00

THIS tiny 1960s car — which does 100 miles per gallon with a top speed of 38mph — has sold at auction for £111,000.

The Peel P50 micro-motor only has room for the driver and no reverse gear, so you have to get out and drag it backwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tJwc_0egItYIW00
This tiny 1960s car — which does 100 miles per gallon with a top speed of 38mph — has sold at auction for £111,000 Credit: Car and Classics Auction/Triangle News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcLah_0egItYIW00
The Peel P50 micro-motor only has room for the driver and no reverse gear, so you have to get out and drag it backwards Credit: Car and Classics Auction/Triangle News

This red model from 1963 is thought to be the earliest of its kind and may be a prototype.

Car and Classics online auctioneers said it was taken up Blackpool Tower in 1963 in the lift and driven round as a stunt.

A spokesperson for the “niche vehicle website” said the model was the subject of a “brisk bidding” war.

The spokesperson added: “Its compact and cheeky looks make it a striking choice as a city car.

“Partly because of its glamorous history and totally unique features as well as its rarity as a model, the Peel was the object of brisk bidding until the winning £111,000.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKv4U_0egItYIW00
This red model from 1963 is thought to be the earliest of its kind and may be a prototype Credit: Bridgeman Images

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Banksy works sell for millions at auction

Two of Banksy's most recognisable artworks have sold for a combined total of more than £7m at auction. Vandalised Oils (Choppers), described by auction house Sotheby's as having an "anti-war" message, went for almost £4.4m, above the initial estimate of between £2.5m and 3.5m. Girl With Balloon...
ENTERTAINMENT
Modesto Bee

Dream Garage: The Car and Truck Auctions We’d Bid on Right Now

We’re in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on ’90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today’s lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action—and a fun way to put one of these rides in your garage.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

12 Pristine Ferraris Spanning 40 Years of Production Are Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Ferrari enthusiasts, take note: A band of beautiful Prancing Horses is up for auction. Bring a Trailer has teamed up with Texas-based dealership DriverSource to sell 12 pristine manual Ferraris over the next few weeks, all of which feature the marque’s signature gated shifter. The aptly named Gated Collection, which is comprised of road cars built between 1971 and 2005, illustrates the growth of the nameplate across four decades of production. You can expect both classic and contemporary rides, with an array of engines and cylinder counts. Coincidentally, the oldest and newest cars in the collection...
BUYING CARS
NEWS10 ABC

Fast selling new, used cars

The latest iSeeCars analysis found the fastest-selling new car during the month of January was the Kia Telluride, while Toyota is the most-represented automaker on the list. The fastest-selling used car is the Tesla Model Y, topping a list that is led by alternative-fuel vehicles.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Auctioneers#Peel P50#Vehicles#Classics
CarBuzz.com

800-HP Shelby Cobra Tribute Will Be A $1.2 Million Beauty

In the automotive world, few people are as respected and admired as the late Caroll Shelby. His company, Shelby Automotive, is known for creating some truly outlandish vehicles, such as the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and high-performance variants of the F-150 Raptor. But the company is perhaps best known for the legendary Cobra.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes-AMG GT Coming In At Least Two Flavors

Last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed the all-new SL Roadster, but with the existence of the AMG GT, some might wonder why there are two very similar-in-philosophy cars being offered at the same time by the same brand. Well, Mercedes cleared that up by saying that the new SL is more of a comfortable cruiser while the GT is more of a stiff sports car, so the brand is ensuring that it caters to more than one corner of the market. But now the GT needs an update, and we got our first glimpse of the refreshed model in January. Now, our spy photographers have captured new imagery that suggests at least two engine options.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Adds Turbo Four, Loses Diesel V-6

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will have only four-cylinder engines for 2023, swapping out its diesel 3.0-liter V-6 for a twin-turbo diesel 2.0-liter inline-four. Compared with the old V-6, its new twin-turbo replacement has higher horsepower and torque figures. Along with updated diesel powertrains, Mercedes-Benz offers the van with a new...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Classic Mercedes G-Wagon Painstakingly Restored With A Modern Twist

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the oldest hand-built car to be produced today, and with the brand already planning a fully electric variant of the heroic model, this is unlikely to change in the future. Every year, the hard-working experts at the Magna-Steyr plant in Austria put together tens of thousands of models together for the wealthy consumers that can afford them.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus Quits Smoking, Joins the Electric Age

From the April 2022 issue of Car and Driver. It has 21 windows but is still tough to see out of. The driving position is an enforced slouch, and the front crush zone is two stamped headlight buckets reinforced by tibias and fibulas. The suspension teeters along as if it had been tuned by Christian Louboutin. And yet, it's a ton of two-tone fun that's decently quick. It's a 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 electrified by EV West.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Shropshire Star

Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for more than £600,000 at auction

Earhart was just a passenger in June 1928 when she became the first woman on board a plane crossing the Atlantic. A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland has sold at auction for 825,000 US dollars (£616,000).
SHOPPING
Shropshire Star

These were the best-selling cars in February

Electrified vehicles continued to dominate the best-sellers. February marked yet another challenging month for the car industry. Though sales were up 15 per cent on lockdown-affected February 2020, they still lagged 25.9 per cent behind pre-pandemic levels. But there have been some glimmers of hope. The number of pure electric...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Next-Gen Mercedes-AMG E63 Is Getting A Baby Brother

In December last year, we reported on some interesting details about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class. According to reports at the time, the E-Class would be getting a wider track and a longer wheelbase, along with rear-axle steering for the first time, and a new engine for the high-horsepower AMG range-topper. We were also told to expect up to 600 horsepower, but although we've had some spy shots of the regular E-Class, there hasn't been much news on the relatively mild E53 model that serves as the AMG entry point or even the E63. This is understandable since Mercedes is developing a number of vehicles beyond the E-Class, including a new AMG GT and the updated GLC SUV, but now, for the first time, we have an AMG-powered E-Class to pore over.
CARS
Road & Track

The Factory That Put the World on Wheels

Henry Ford changed human destiny when he introduced the Model T. Over its 19 year production run, more than 15 million were built, and the affordable motor cars helped put the world on wheels. For that reason, the Model T remains the unequivocal vehicle of the 20th century, cemented forever in history. And yet for all that we know about this icon of automobilia, very few people are familiar with the place in which it was born. That facility is known as the Piquette Avenue Plant, one of the oldest automotive manufacturing sites still in existence today.
DETROIT, MI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
352K+
Followers
13K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy