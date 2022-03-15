Tiny 1960s Peel P50 car with top speed of 38mph sells at auction for £111,000

THIS tiny 1960s car — which does 100 miles per gallon with a top speed of 38mph — has sold at auction for £111,000.

The Peel P50 micro-motor only has room for the driver and no reverse gear, so you have to get out and drag it backwards.

This red model from 1963 is thought to be the earliest of its kind and may be a prototype.

Car and Classics online auctioneers said it was taken up Blackpool Tower in 1963 in the lift and driven round as a stunt.

A spokesperson for the “niche vehicle website” said the model was the subject of a “brisk bidding” war.

The spokesperson added: “Its compact and cheeky looks make it a striking choice as a city car.

“Partly because of its glamorous history and totally unique features as well as its rarity as a model, the Peel was the object of brisk bidding until the winning £111,000.”