A group of schoolteachers have had the chance to throw paint at pupils during a Colour Run organised to raise funds for charity as part of Comic Relief. As many as 340 students, out of a total of 900 enrolled at Ercall Wood Academy School, in Wellington, Telford, were splashed with pink, green, purple and yellow paint as they took part in the event organised by Will Smithson, head of physical education, and a team of staff members.

ADVOCACY ・ 7 DAYS AGO